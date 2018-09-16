Home Beauty Givenchy Holiday 2018 Red Collection Available NOW!
Beauty

Givenchy Holiday 2018 Red Collection Available NOW!

September 16, 2018

Hello pretties!

Givenchy Holiday 2018 Red Collection is available now as a set of lipsticks and nail polishes.

Give in to the Red Collection’s vibrant colors! This set includes five iconic Le Rouge lipsticks by Maison Givenchy: Fuchsia Irresistible, Framboise Velours, Mandarine Boléro, Carmin Escarpin and Grenat Initié.

These lipsticks are accompanied by five matching nail polishes so women can reinvent themselves every season and for every occasion. This unique set is designed for confident women who like personalizing their makeup to suit their every whim.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Givenchy Holiday 2018 Red Collection

Color Box Lipstick + Nail Polish Set – $295.00

Lipstick: Begin by defining the contours of the lips with a lip liner. Using your fingertip, gently blur the liner towards the inside of the lips, then fill in with Le Rouge from the center, working outwards.

Nail Polish: Apply in long sweeping strokes beginning in the center of the nail then moving to the sides. Allow sufficient drying time (about five minutes) between coats for best results.

This Set Contains:

  • Le Rouge Lipstick Fuchsia Irresistible Nº 205
  • Le Rouge Lipstick Mandarine Bolero Nº 304
  • Le Rouge Lipstick Carmin Escarpin Nº 306
  • Le Rouge Lipstick 1 Lipstick Grenat Initie Nº 307
  • Le Rouge Lipstick Framboise Velours Nº 315
  • Nail Polish Fuchsia Irresistible Nº 5
  • Nail Polish Mandarine Bolero Nº 10
  • Nail Polish Carmin Escarpin Nº 9
  • Nail Polish Grenat Initie Nº 8
  • Nail Polish Framboise Velours Nº 6

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Max Factor Summer 2014 Makeup Collection

June 27, 2014

Victoria’s Secret Limited Edition Makeup Collection for Spring...

February 15, 2014

Anna Sui Rose Body Collection for Summer 2012...

June 19, 2012

Smashbox Photo Op Cherry Smoke Eyeshadow Palette for...

July 1, 2014

Victoria’s Secret Forbidden and Very Sexy Fragrance Collections...

January 28, 2014

Max Factor Lipfinity Lip Color Collection for Spring...

April 10, 2014

Catrice Nude Sensation Collection for Spring 2010

December 30, 2009

Glam apparitions

July 14, 2008

Pretty Corals Makeup Look

May 7, 2014

Lancome Grandiose Mascara Preview, Swatches, Photos

March 11, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet