MAC Glitter Tripper Holiday 2018 Collection

December 19, 2018

Hello pretties!

It’s definitely hard to keep up with all the makeup launches lately. If you still have it in you, here it goes MAC Glitter Tripper Holiday 2018 Collection which launches this week. I don’t know who can keep up with MAC launches but in case you skipped on its previous collections, check this one out.

Roll into the new year with outlandish essentials and feel the fervor in a full-force lineup of light-catching colour and hypnotic glitter. Layer supercharged shades of Dazzleglass over Lipstick for colour that’s completely your own, and intensify eyes in five shades of Dazzleshadow, colour-shifting Pigment, Liquidlast Liner and In-Extreme Dimension Waterproof Lash.

Then get euphoric with the starts of the season: five show-stopping shades of Glitter and shimmering Prep + Prime Fix+ in Goldlite.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 21 December 2018 at MAC Cosmetics | 26 December 2018 at Nordstrom, Macy’s, ULTA

MAC Glitter Tripper Holiday 2018 Collection

Lipstick – Lipstick – $18.50

  • Ruby Woo – very matte vivid blue red (Matte) (Permanent)
  • Hot Like Salsa – bright pinkish coral (Velvet Matte)
  • Breathing Fire – bright warm fuchsia (Matte) (Permanent)
  • Coco-del-Rio – mid-tone brown (Satin)
  • Soleil Soleil – warm nude (Cremesheen)

Dazzleglass – Permanent – $17.50

  • Money Honey – mid-tone rosy mauve with red pearl
  • Go for Gold – gold
  • Extra Amps – sheer bright blue pink with blue and pink pearl
  • Get Rich Quick – warm yellow brown
  • Rags to Riches – plum pink with teal and red pearl

Dazzleshadow – $19.00

  • Let’s Boogie – black with sparkles (Repromote)
  • Sparkling Moment – black with purple and red sparkless (Repromote)
  • Let’s Roll – red bronze with high sparkles (Permanent)
  • Slow/Fast/Slow – bronze with red sparkles (Permanent)
  • I Like 2 Watch – mid-tone brown with gold sparkles (Permanent)

Glitter – Permanent – $22.00

  • Yellow Gold – gold
  • Fuchsia – hologram 3D fuchsia
  • Heliotrope – purple
  • Black – hologram 3D dark grey
  • Silver – hologram 3D silver

Pigment – Permanent – $22.00

  • Rose – rose with copper sparkle (Frost)

Liquidlast Liner – Permanent – $21.00

  • Point Black – black
  • Misty Me – bright silver
  • Naked Bond – copper

Prep + Prime Fix+ – Permanent – $26.00

  • Goldlite  – golden

Enjoy the entire collection….

