Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks NEW SHADES

December 19, 2018

Hello pretties!

As you know Boxing Day is get closer so that’s when the new shades of Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipsticks will kick in. Yes, there will be 10 new shades with the same formula and awesome pigmentation. I have an awesome news for you if you can’t wait until the launch date. Keep on reading for promo swatches and a great offer!

 

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at SEPHORA

UK Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at Harvey Nichols | BUY THE VAULT NOW at Harvey Nichols

France Launch Date – 26 December 2018 at Sephora.fr

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick – New Shades – $18.00 / £16.00 / €17.99

Rep every mood in full-on color. High-octane pigment meets unexpectedly universal shades to complement all moods, all skin tones, all day. Whether you’re looking for the perfect red, everyday nude, or moody blue, Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick makes it easier than ever to rock the entire rainbow. Now enjoy in 10 new shades.

  • Violet Fury – vivid violet
  • Pumpkin Rose – rich margiold
  • Flamingo Acid – bright berry
  • Dragon Mami – tropical papaya
  • I Quit – true mink
  • F’n Black – navy black
  • Turks & Caicos – deep teal
  • Ballerina Blackout – loud bubblegum
  • Thicc – sultry mauve
  • Tiger Tini – exotic orange

Mattemoiselle 10/10 Plush Matte Lipstick Collection – £115.00

Available right now at Harvey Nichols, the vault that contains all the 10 new shades. I guess if you are really a Fenty fan and you want to get all the 10 shades, buying them as a vault all together will result in a cheaper price. Instead of paying £160 you will get them for £115.00. Is like getting 3 free Fenty Beauty lipsticks. This is a great offer if you want to have them all for yourself or considering is the holiday season you can give away some of the shades as a gift. 🙂

Enjoy more photos…

