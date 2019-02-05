Hello beauties!
Anastasia BH Daytime & Sunset Spring 2019 Collection just launched exclusively online on the official website.
Norvina said: I wanted to explore a themed collection to gauge everyone’s interest & hopefully integrate this type of launch into our future plans. [I] wanted a create something cute, and easy to understand for younger consumers who might be intimidated by a 14 shadow palette. You will see the campaign images shortly, it has a youthful vibe, but that doesn’t mean the makeup is only for teens by any means. Its a great on the go kit, and I thought the themed kits made a great gift even for yourself.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 February 2019 exclusive at Anastasia BH
Anastasia Daytime & Sunset 2019 Spring Collections
Collection Box – $48.00 / $51.00
- Daytime includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($50.00)
- Sunset includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($48.00)
Daytime Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00
- Sunny (Metallic sunset golden yellow)
- Sand Castle (Matte sandy nude)
- Papaya (Matte pastel orange)
- Rose Quartz (Metallic pink with peach shift)
Sunset Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00
- Birkin (Matte warm beige mauve)
- Blue Flash (Duo Chrome blue and violet shift sparkle)
- Streak (Metallic bronzy nude)
- Horizon (Matte grey plum)
Lip Gloss – $16.00
- Blue Hawaii Shimmery, light purple
- Pink Daiqirui Shimmery pink
Liquid Lipstick, $20.00
- Sunset Punch Metallic mauve
- Bellini Metallic peach
