Anastasia Daytime & Sunset 2019 Spring Collections

February 5, 2019

Hello beauties!

Anastasia BH Daytime & Sunset Spring 2019 Collection just launched exclusively online on the official website.

Norvina said: I wanted to explore a themed collection to gauge everyone’s interest & hopefully integrate this type of launch into our future plans. [I] wanted a create something cute, and easy to understand for younger consumers who might be intimidated by a 14 shadow palette. You will see the campaign images shortly, it has a youthful vibe, but that doesn’t mean the makeup is only for teens by any means. Its a great on the go kit, and I thought the themed kits made a great gift even for yourself.

Availability

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 February 2019 exclusive at Anastasia BH

Anastasia Daytime & Sunset 2019 Spring Collections

Collection Box –  $48.00 / $51.00

  • Daytime includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($50.00)
  • Sunset includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($48.00)

Daytime Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00

  • Sunny (Metallic sunset golden yellow)
  • Sand Castle (Matte sandy nude)
  • Papaya (Matte pastel orange)
  • Rose Quartz (Metallic pink with peach shift)

Sunset Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00

  • Birkin (Matte warm beige mauve)
  • Blue Flash (Duo Chrome blue and violet shift sparkle)
  • Streak (Metallic bronzy nude)
  • Horizon (Matte grey plum)

Lip Gloss – $16.00

  • Blue Hawaii Shimmery, light purple
  • Pink Daiqirui Shimmery pink

Liquid Lipstick, $20.00

  • Sunset Punch Metallic mauve
  • Bellini Metallic peach

Enjoy more photos…

