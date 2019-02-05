Hello beauties!

Anastasia BH Daytime & Sunset Spring 2019 Collection just launched exclusively online on the official website.

Norvina said: I wanted to explore a themed collection to gauge everyone’s interest & hopefully integrate this type of launch into our future plans. [I] wanted a create something cute, and easy to understand for younger consumers who might be intimidated by a 14 shadow palette. You will see the campaign images shortly, it has a youthful vibe, but that doesn’t mean the makeup is only for teens by any means. Its a great on the go kit, and I thought the themed kits made a great gift even for yourself.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 5 February 2019 exclusive at Anastasia BH

Anastasia Daytime & Sunset 2019 Spring Collections

Collection Box – $48.00 / $51.00 Daytime includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($50.00)

includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($50.00) Sunset includes eyeshadow quad, liquid lipstick, lipgloss, ABH sunglasses ($48.00)

Daytime Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00 Sunny (Metallic sunset golden yellow)

(Metallic sunset golden yellow) Sand Castle (Matte sandy nude)

(Matte sandy nude) Papaya (Matte pastel orange)

(Matte pastel orange) Rose Quartz (Metallic pink with peach shift) Sunset Eyeshadow Quad – $32.00 Birkin (Matte warm beige mauve)

(Matte warm beige mauve) Blue Flash (Duo Chrome blue and violet shift sparkle)

(Duo Chrome blue and violet shift sparkle) Streak (Metallic bronzy nude)

(Metallic bronzy nude) Horizon (Matte grey plum)

Lip Gloss – $16.00 Blue Hawaii Shimmery, light purple

Shimmery, light purple Pink Daiqirui Shimmery pink