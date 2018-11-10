MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello sweeties!

If you are already preparing for the holiday season then MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner is one of those festive makeup products. Part of the limited edition MAC Shiny Pretty Things Holiday 2018 Collection, A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner is a liquid liner top coat.

Availability

U.S. – Now at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Macy’s

UK – Now at MAC UK, Selfridges, Harrods, Look Fantastic

MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner Review

This is one of the four shades that was released part of MAC Holiday 2018 Collection. I want to mention that MAC sent me this product in PR after I’ve already bought a few of my favorites from MAC Shiny Pretty Things Collection. You can already check out the reviews of MAC Holiday 2018 products that I purchased myself along with Live Swatches on Instagram and #igtv.

Being a product received in PR, I encourage you to test it at the counter if possible, read other reviews as well and check out swatches. If you trust my review and recommendations you can go ahead and purchase it online. For any details about the product that I may have missed in my review just DM me or post a comment bellow.

For me personally, MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner is a product that I’d use only on festive occasions. Is the kind of top coat eyeliner that adds a sparkle to your makeup. I admit I wouldn’t reach out for it too often on normal occasions but it’s definitely a product meant for the holiday season, clubbing nights and fun parties.

The built-in precision brush wasn’t the greatest applicator so I didn’t get a precise line in one swipe. It definitely works better layered on top of a liquid liner. It will add a pop of sparkle and shimmer.

You can built it up to a full dramatic eye look, but I didn’t feel so comfortable wearing it on its own. It didn’t have the most precise applicator so I prefer lining a crisp line with my black eyeliner and then layer the dazzleliner on top of it or above it.

MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner Detailed Review



MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner ($22.00 / £17.00 for 0.06 oz./ 5 g) is a semi-sheer black base with larger silver and gold sparkle, as well as larger glitter. The color payoff was pretty sheer in one swipe but you can intensify it by adding 2-3 coats. Being just a top coat eyeliner you can’t expect a full pigmentation in one layer.

The texture has large particles, easily detectable even through the transparent tube. It seemed to adhere quite well on the lash line and dry fast. Just make sure you blend it while it still wet, otherwise you may get a small fall out.

Like I said, this color will look better layered on a black or dark liner, adding that shimmer and glitter to it. I personally wouldn’t wear it on its own or try to apply eyeshadow on top of it. I like it more when it gives that sparkle touch of my eye makeup.

On me it lasted quite well for about nine hours without any fall out.

MAC A Little Moonlight Dazzleliner Review Pigmentation 9

Texture 8

Longevity 9

Application 9

Product 8 8.6 Average Score Average Score

Enjoy more photos…