September 10, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Clinique Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection just dropped, bringing a bunch of Cheek Pop Palettes as well as Christmas makeup gifts. While I’m thinking what summery things I should bring with me in my holiday on the beach later this month, I’m also blogging Holiday 2019 collections and it feels so strange. 🙂 My Summer has not ended! 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Dillards | soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

 

Clinique Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

Cool Down Cheek Pop Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50 ($75.00 Value) (Sephora Exclusive)

A limited-edition trio of warm-toned cheek color in a glittery compact.

  • Ballerina Pop Pale pink
  • Pansy Pop Mid-tone pink
  • Heather Pop Mauve

Warm Up Cheek Pop Palette – Limited Edition – $29.50 ($75.00)

Vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. In a silky smooth, stay-true formula with shades for every skin tone. That just-pinched look, simply effortless. In three shades to warm up your complexion.

  • Blush Pop
  • Sorbet Pop
  • Cola Pop

Twinkle Trio for Eyes + Cheeks Set – Limited Edition – $29.50

Three eye shadow and blush palettes for the right amount of holiday twinkle. Tinsel Blush leaves you pretty in pink, Twilight Taupe is filled with get-noticed neutrals and Icy Violets includes cool purple shades. Set Includes:

  • Tinsel Blush
  • Twilight Taupe
  • Icy Violets

Pop Lip Luxe to Give & Get Holiday Set – Limited Edition – $49.50

Lip-loving formulas in three gift-by-color sets. A $141.00 value. What It Does:Our lip favorites in a range of coverage and finishesin break-apart sets of Nudes, Pinks and Plums. Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer delivers bold color with a modern-velvet finish.

Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer is a weightless yet pigment-saturated formula that hugs lips with creamy matte comfort. Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration swipes on for a pop of color and a splash of hydration. Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm delivers a natural-looking lip tint with a subtle sheen.

Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm gives lips a soft cushion of color that’s not quite sheer, not quite opaque. Use Quickliner™ For Lips Intense to define lips or fill in pre-lipstick applicationno sharpening required. To keep or share with the lip color lovers on your list.

Nudes:

  • Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Bare Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Icon Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Caramel Pop, 0.05oz/1.5ml
  • Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Whole Lotta Honey, 0.04oz/1.2g
  • Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Blush, 0.005oz/0.14g

Pinks:

  • Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Plum Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Rose Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Air Kiss, 0.05oz/1.5ml
  • Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry, 0.04oz/1.2g
  • Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Cosmo, 0.005oz/0.14g

Plums:

  • Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Raspberry Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Cute Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g
  • Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Pinot Pop, 0.05oz/1.5ml
  • Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Broadest Berry, 0.04oz/1.2g
  • Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Jam, 0.005oz/0.14g

Merry & Bright Holiday Party-Ready Makeup Set – Limited Edition – $39.50

This set has everything you need to shine bright. Moisture Surge Eye™ 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate instantly re-floods, tightens and brightens skin. Hydrates delicate eye area for 96 hours of moisture using Auto-Replenishing Lipid-Sphere Technology.

Limited Edition All About Shadow™ Quad lets you create a look that’s all your own. Crease and fade resistant. Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense glides on easily for a get-noticed look and High Impact™ Mascara gives lashes instant volume and length. Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer adds just the right amount of cheery color.

And totally tugless Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips dissolves and “lifts away” long-wearing makeup, leaves skin glowing. Non-irritating, non-stinging.

Set Includes:

  • Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips, 1.7fl oz/50ml
  • High Impact™ Mascara in Black, 0.28oz/7ml
  • Moisture Surge Eye™ 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate, 0.17oz/5ml
  • Limited Edition All About Shadow™ Quad, 0.16oz/4.8g
  • Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Passion Pop, 0.13oz/3.9g
  • Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense in Intense Black, 0.005oz/0.14g
  • Bag

