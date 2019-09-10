Hello sweeties!

Clinique Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection just dropped, bringing a bunch of Cheek Pop Palettes as well as Christmas makeup gifts. While I’m thinking what summery things I should bring with me in my holiday on the beach later this month, I’m also blogging Holiday 2019 collections and it feels so strange. 🙂 My Summer has not ended! 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Dillards | soon at Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Saks, Liberty London, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

Clinique Holiday 2019 Makeup Collection

A limited-edition trio of warm-toned cheek color in a glittery compact.

Ballerina Pop Pale pink

Pale pink Pansy Pop Mid-tone pink

Mid-tone pink Heather Pop Mauve

Vibrant yet natural-looking cheek color that looks virtually powderless. In a silky smooth, stay-true formula with shades for every skin tone. That just-pinched look, simply effortless. In three shades to warm up your complexion.

Blush Pop

Sorbet Pop

Cola Pop

Three eye shadow and blush palettes for the right amount of holiday twinkle. Tinsel Blush leaves you pretty in pink, Twilight Taupe is filled with get-noticed neutrals and Icy Violets includes cool purple shades. Set Includes:

Tinsel Blush

Twilight Taupe

Icy Violets

Lip-loving formulas in three gift-by-color sets. A $141.00 value. What It Does:Our lip favorites in a range of coverage and finishesin break-apart sets of Nudes, Pinks and Plums. Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer delivers bold color with a modern-velvet finish.

Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer is a weightless yet pigment-saturated formula that hugs lips with creamy matte comfort. Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration swipes on for a pop of color and a splash of hydration. Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm delivers a natural-looking lip tint with a subtle sheen.

Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm gives lips a soft cushion of color that’s not quite sheer, not quite opaque. Use Quickliner™ For Lips Intense to define lips or fill in pre-lipstick applicationno sharpening required. To keep or share with the lip color lovers on your list.

Nudes:

Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Bare Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Icon Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Caramel Pop, 0.05oz/1.5ml

Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Whole Lotta Honey, 0.04oz/1.2g

Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Blush, 0.005oz/0.14g

Pinks:

Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Plum Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Rose Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Air Kiss, 0.05oz/1.5ml

Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry, 0.04oz/1.2g

Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Cosmo, 0.005oz/0.14g

Plums:

Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Raspberry Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop™ Matte Lip Colour + Primer in Cute Pop, 0.08oz/2.3g

Clinique Pop Splash™ Lip Gloss + Hydration in Pinot Pop, 0.05oz/1.5ml

Chubby Stick Intense™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Broadest Berry, 0.04oz/1.2g

Quickliner™ For Lips Intense in Intense Jam, 0.005oz/0.14g

This set has everything you need to shine bright. Moisture Surge Eye™ 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate instantly re-floods, tightens and brightens skin. Hydrates delicate eye area for 96 hours of moisture using Auto-Replenishing Lipid-Sphere Technology.

Limited Edition All About Shadow™ Quad lets you create a look that’s all your own. Crease and fade resistant. Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense glides on easily for a get-noticed look and High Impact™ Mascara gives lashes instant volume and length. Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer adds just the right amount of cheery color.

And totally tugless Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips dissolves and “lifts away” long-wearing makeup, leaves skin glowing. Non-irritating, non-stinging.



Set Includes:

Take The Day Off™ Makeup Remover For Lids, Lashes & Lips, 1.7fl oz/50ml

High Impact™ Mascara in Black, 0.28oz/7ml

Moisture Surge Eye™ 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate, 0.17oz/5ml

Limited Edition All About Shadow™ Quad, 0.16oz/4.8g

Clinique Pop™ Lip Colour + Primer in Passion Pop, 0.13oz/3.9g

Quickliner™ For Eyes Intense in Intense Black, 0.005oz/0.14g

