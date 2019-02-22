Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Ulla Johnson 2019 Makeup Collection just launched as a limited edition. Fashion designer Ulla Johnson teams up with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics for a mini makeup collection which is inspired by her designs. The three eyes and cheek palettes are housed in a floral-print compact, looking pretty and Spring appropriate at the same time.

Check out the entire collection right after the cut and let me know if you’ll add anything on your shopping list.

U.S. Launch Date – NOW at Nordstrom |Coming Soon at Bobbi Brown (hit the Notify Me button NOW)

Bobbi Brown Ulla Johnson 2019 Makeup Collection

Housed in a floral-print compact inspired by Johnson’s designs, the five shadows in three finishes—matte, sparkle and chrome metal—can be blended and layered to highlight and define the eyes.

Palette includes:

Shell Eyeshadow

Chiffon Sparkle Eyeshadow

Antique Rose Eyeshadow

Hot Stone Eyeshadow

Interstellar Metallic Eyeshadow

Inspired by fashion designer Ulla Johnson’s effortless, ethereal collection, this palette offers everything you need to achieve a fresh-faced glow. The bestselling, multitasking Pot Rouge for Lips & Cheeks delivers a soft wash of color, while the creamy highlighter provides a lit-from-within, all-over radiance. And the Extra Face Oil adds a dewy finish when applied over makeup.

Cream Glow Highlighter in White Opal

Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Pink Flush

Mini Extra Face Oil – 1 ml

The palette includes:

Cream Glow Highlighter in Golden Pink

Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks in Uber Beige

Mini Extra Face Oil – 1 ml

Loaded with crushed pigments and lip-loving ingredients, it’s the ultimate swipe-and-go formula. Rich in vitamins C and E plus beeswax, the balmy formula glides on comfortably with a satin matte finish that leaves lip hydrated and kissably soft. Plus it won’t feather or fade, for crush-worthy color that lasts all day.

01 Lou Lou

