Beauty

La Mer Holiday 2019 The Glow Highlighter

October 10, 2019

Hello sweeties!

The new La Mer Holiday 2019 The Glow Highlighter really tempts my wallet. That pink packaging is something that got my attention right away but also the soft shades of the highlighter duo. I’ll go swatch it in the store later this week and decide later on. 🙂

Dual-texture highlighter to define and brighten. Designed to attract light to all complexions, these two different textures — powder and cream — instantly blend into skin to deliver a natural glow-from-within look.

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

La Mer Holiday 2019 The Glow Highlighter

The Glow Highlighter – Limited Edition – $105.00

WHAT IT DOES

Rose and light gold hues accentuate natural highlights for a luminous look.

HOW TO USE IT

Apply cream onto cheekbones, nose, cupid’s bow, and collarbones for a shimmering highlighted look. Then sweep the powder over areas where light naturally hits — forehead, cheeks, nose and chin. For best results, use The Foundation Brush to apply the cream and The Powder Brush to apply the powder.

SHOP THE POST


