Home Beauty Chantecaille Holiday 2019 Collection
Beauty

Chantecaille Holiday 2019 Collection

October 10, 2019

Hello beauties!

These are the first products part of Chantecaille Holiday 2019 Collection. We are getting a new limited edition compact powder and of course the sparkling lipsticks which appear to be so trendy for this season.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at SAKS | soon at
Bloomingdale’s, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Selfridges, Feel Unique, John Lewis, Harrods

 

Chantecaille Holiday 2019 Collection

Éclat Doux Embossed Radiant Powder – Limited Edition – $92.00

An embossed radiant powder that sweeps a strobe of light across the high points of the face for luminous highlighting.

The giftable, chic compact comes in a sleek gold pouch and is one-of-a-kind: each compact case features a unique gold flake pattern across the top.

Rubellite Lip Cristal – $51.00

Dazzling and luminous, this pearl-infused formula amplifies lips with blasts of sparkling color and dimension, giving them a spectacular shimmer finish.

The creamy, smooth formula offers silky, buildable color with zero grit or irritation and feels incredibly comfortable on the lips. Packaged in a limited-edition gold-tone case ideal for holiday gifting.

Shades:

  • Carnelian
  • Rose Quartz
  • Rubellite

 

Buff & Blur Brush – $52.00

Lush and soft, this uniquely flat-surface brush has an oversized top diameter to gently buff product onto the skin for a blurring effect. High-tech vegan bristles grab the precise amount of bronzer, highlighter or pressed powder, depositing a natural-looking amount of product. Cruelty-free, synthetic vegan brushes.

Real Skin+ Eye & Face Stick – $62.00

Real Skin + is an all-purpose foundation stick that leaves skin looking flawlessly natural. The stick formula provides ease of application – even on-the-go – and incredible control for strategic concealing or all-over coverage.

The lightweight, creamy formula feels feather-light on the skin while offering true shade-matching ability. Infused with hydrating Raspberry stem cell extract and Hibiscus extract for its anti-aging benefits. Available in 11 shades.

 

