Clinique Kisses Holiday 2019 Lipstick Set features Dramatically Different Lipstick shades for a kiss of rich, hydrating color. Sets represent a great holiday present because they contain a combo of colors so you can never go wrong. On the other way you can think of saving money as the total value of this set is $97.50 but you will be paying only $25.00

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Dillards

Dramatically Different Lipstick delivers more than just color. A 3D pearl center core instantly sculpts and contours, providing an immediate appearance of a smoother pout. Over time, lip definition is improved.

Shades :

Canoodle

Red Alert

Raspberry Glace

Crush

A Different Grape

Take a look at the swatches of Clinique lipsticks right down bellow and you also have promo swatches.