Home Beauty Clinique Kisses Holiday 2019 Lipstick Set
Beauty

Clinique Kisses Holiday 2019 Lipstick Set

October 10, 2019

Affiliate Links

Hello lovelies!

Clinique Kisses Holiday 2019 Lipstick Set features Dramatically Different Lipstick shades for a kiss of rich, hydrating color. Sets represent a great holiday present because they contain a combo of colors so you can never go wrong. On the other way you can think of saving money as the total value of this set is $97.50 but you will be paying only $25.00

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, Dillards

 

Clinique Kisses Holiday 2019 Lipstick Set

Kisses Holiday Lipstick Set – Limited Edition – $25.00

Dramatically Different Lipstick delivers more than just color. A 3D pearl center core instantly sculpts and contours, providing an immediate appearance of a smoother pout. Over time, lip definition is improved.

Shades :

  • Canoodle
  • Red Alert
  • Raspberry Glace
  • Crush
  • A Different Grape

Take a look at the swatches of Clinique lipsticks right down bellow and you also have promo swatches.

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder Holiday 2017 Compacts

August 3, 2017

Rouge Bunny Rouge Anti Ageing Moisturizer & Capricious...

January 28, 2013

Dior Pink Shift Diorblush Colour Gradation Review, Swatches,...

January 7, 2017

Catrice Lumination Summer 2015 Collection

June 22, 2015

Guerlain Blanc De Perle Light Booster Brightening Compact...

January 28, 2018

Urban Decay Born to Run Palette for Summer...

June 7, 2018

Estee Lauder The Brow Multitasker

September 29, 2016

Salvatore Ferragamo Signorina Eleganza Fragrance

November 5, 2013

Buy Jewelry & Gift Boxes for Christmas 2012...

December 11, 2012

MAC Stylish Yours Makeup Collection for Holiday 2010...

December 10, 2010

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.