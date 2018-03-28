Hello babes!

Just a quick shout-out to the new KKW Beauty x Mario Makeup Collection launching next week. Kim Kardashian West and Mario Dedivanovic wrapped their 10 years friendship into a makeup collection. The campaign images reveal that it’s a collection of their favorite eye and lip shades.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 5 April 2018 online @kkwbeauty.com

KKW Beauty x Mario Makeup Collection Spring 2018

Mario posted Instastories explaining his inspiration behind the palette so you will find swatches of the eyeshadow palette.

KKW Beauty x Mario Eyeshadow Palette – New – $45.00

The inspiration for this palette came from all those years when Mario did Kim’s makeup. Mario used the blue eyeshadow on Kim in the past to break her everyday choice of color and try something new.

KKW Beauty X Mario Creme Lipstick – $20.00

KKW Beauty X Mario High Shine Lip Gloss – $18.00

Enjoy more photos…

