Hello pretties!
It’s time for the first look of BECCA Pearl Glow Summer 2019 Collection which is inspired by the the natural sheen of freshwater pearls and features mirror glass-like finishes and glowing formulas. You can see the beauty of this collection just by looking at the promo photo where the Pearl Glow Luster Powder and Shimmering Eye Palette look so beautiful.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Soon at Nordstrom, BECCA Cosmetics, John Lewis, Cult Beauty
BECCA Pearl Glow Summer 2019 Collection
BECCA Luster Powder
This new jelly-like highlighter with a water-light formula is infused with pure light reflective pearls. It’s suitable for all skin tones and gives a beautiful, intense glow.
BECCA Shimmering Eye Palette
The palette features 12 shades in pearlescent, luminous and matte finishes.
Lip Tint
The formula is enriched with jojoba oil, vitamin E and watermelon butter.
- Rose – light petal pink
- Lilac – soft fuchsia
- Blackberry – juicy plum
Enjoy more photos…
The eye shadow palette looks really good and I like the satiny finish. I hope the quality is there because sometimes Becca can be a bit lacking in the eyeshadow department.