Hello pretties!

It’s time for the first look of BECCA Pearl Glow Summer 2019 Collection which is inspired by the the natural sheen of freshwater pearls and features mirror glass-like finishes and glowing formulas. You can see the beauty of this collection just by looking at the promo photo where the Pearl Glow Luster Powder and Shimmering Eye Palette look so beautiful.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Soon at Nordstrom, BECCA Cosmetics, John Lewis, Cult Beauty

BECCA Pearl Glow Summer 2019 Collection

BECCA Luster Powder

This new jelly-like highlighter with a water-light formula is infused with pure light reflective pearls. It’s suitable for all skin tones and gives a beautiful, intense glow.

BECCA Shimmering Eye Palette

The palette features 12 shades in pearlescent, luminous and matte finishes.

Lip Tint

The formula is enriched with jojoba oil, vitamin E and watermelon butter.

Rose – light petal pink

Lilac – soft fuchsia

Blackberry – juicy plum

