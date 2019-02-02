Hello beauties!

Looks like we will be getting five new Huda Beauty Melted Shadows in a couple of days. Not long ago Huda Beauty launched her Matte & Metal Melted Shadows, only to add more to the range in less than two months. 🙂

The new colors are more playful, bright and definitely suitable for spring and summer season. I actually tried the previous shades in store when they launched. I swatch them all, played with them for a bit right there by the counter but I haven’t purchased any of them. If you have bought any of the previous Melted Shadows I would love to hear your thoughts. 🙂

U.S. / UK / International Launch Date – 12 February 2019 at SEPHORA , Selfridges, Cult Beauty, Harrods, Feel Unique

Huda Beauty NEW Melted Shadows for Spring 2019

Shades:

Minted & Dinero – Make it rain! We love this bright mint matte paired to platinum perfection with a universally flattering silvery mint glitter.

Just a few details about the formulas:

The Matte Shadow: The matte formula is saturated in pigments, so you can quickly swipe it on for instant drama, or you can easily blend with your finger or your brush. The formula dries to a waterproof, powder-finish, which has oil-absorbing properties so it stays in place without fading or creasing for 12 hours! The doe-foot applicator makes application easy, while it also has a defined edge so you can use it as a liner too.

The Metal Shadow: A glittering formula with a quick-dry finish so you can apply and go in seconds. The tiny paintbrush-like applicator makes it super easy to get creative, whether you want to do a quick glitter liner, paint the lid like a pro, create a cut-crease in seconds or get creative with graphic glitter liner – the options are endless.

Enjoy the photos and take a look at the swatches!