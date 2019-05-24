Hello beauties!

I just quickly wanted to give a shout to Beauty Bay Sale which offers up to 70% OFF on selected products. It’s definitely a sale that’s worth checking out. They do ship within UK and U.S. as well so do take advantage of the amazing low price items that you’ll see.

The products are getting sold out quickly so I’ll leave some suggestions and best offers down bellow for your inspirations. Happy shopping lovelies!

U.S. / UK Shipping – Now at BeautyBay

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Beauty Bay Sale

UP TO 70% OFF

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

UP TO 60% OFF

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

UP TO 40% OFF

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

UP TO 30% OFF