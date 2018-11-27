Home Beauty Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection
Beauty

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection

November 27, 2018

Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty is dropping one new product after another lately. The latest announcement was for the upcoming Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection. Not a week goes by that I don’t blog about a Huda Beauty launch. That reminds me that I still have a lot of Huda Beauty reviews pending. I’m buying more stuff that I can review from this brand, so I know I’m not always up to date. 🙂

Every new Huda Beauty arrival is more dazzling than the last – and this dreamy metallic lipstick is certainly no exception… The smooth, satin formula grants a gleaming, high-shine finish that’s intensely pigmented and long-lasting (nothing less than we’d expect from this Cult classic brand).

 

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at SEPHORA

UK & International Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, Sephora FR

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection

Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick – $20.00 / £18.00 / €21.00

Looking for a dazzling new lip look? Huda Beauty has outdone itself (again!) and blessed the beauty world with this show-stopping Metallic Lipstick. With a satin-smooth formula that’s enhanced with delicate flecks of glimmering glitter, the formula creates a seamless metallic finish that you’ll swiftly fall head over heels for. Long-wearing, intensely pigmented and non-drying, it’s everything you’d expect from this Cult classic brand.

It comes in three show-stopping shades:

  • Cake Day – blue and silver-infused magenta
  • After Party – daring purple infused with blue
  • NYE – dramatic red with vampy undertones and sparkling flecks of gold

Enjoy more photos…

