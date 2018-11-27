Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty is dropping one new product after another lately. The latest announcement was for the upcoming Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection. Not a week goes by that I don’t blog about a Huda Beauty launch. That reminds me that I still have a lot of Huda Beauty reviews pending. I’m buying more stuff that I can review from this brand, so I know I’m not always up to date. 🙂

Every new Huda Beauty arrival is more dazzling than the last – and this dreamy metallic lipstick is certainly no exception… The smooth, satin formula grants a gleaming, high-shine finish that’s intensely pigmented and long-lasting (nothing less than we’d expect from this Cult classic brand).

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at SEPHORA

UK & International Launch Date – 3 December 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods, Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, Sephora FR

Huda Beauty Metallic Power Bullet Collection

Power Bullet Metallic Lipstick – $20.00 / £18.00 / €21.00

Looking for a dazzling new lip look? Huda Beauty has outdone itself (again!) and blessed the beauty world with this show-stopping Metallic Lipstick. With a satin-smooth formula that’s enhanced with delicate flecks of glimmering glitter, the formula creates a seamless metallic finish that you’ll swiftly fall head over heels for. Long-wearing, intensely pigmented and non-drying, it’s everything you’d expect from this Cult classic brand.

It comes in three show-stopping shades:

Cake Day – blue and silver-infused magenta

– blue and silver-infused magenta After Party – daring purple infused with blue

– daring purple infused with blue NYE – dramatic red with vampy undertones and sparkling flecks of gold

