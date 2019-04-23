Home Beauty Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact 2019 Edition is a Thing of Beauty
Beauty

Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact 2019 Edition is a Thing of Beauty

April 23, 2019

Hello lovelies!

Isn’t Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact one of the most beautiful highlighters of this season? This flattering highlighter features a beautiful embossed floral design and looks so feminine that is perfect as a collection piece as well. 🙂

 

AVAILABILITY

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact – Limited Edition – $75.00

Romantic and radiant, the lightly shimmering pale pink powder gently illuminates the face with a delicate all-over glow. The limited-edition compact features bespoke Chantecaille x de Gournay artwork and is packaged in a deluxe gift box that also features the custom floral design.

 

 

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

La Mer Powder from Skincolor Collection – Review,...

June 11, 2010

Isadora Sugar Nails Collection Fall Winter 2013

September 12, 2013

Chic's favorite articles of the week: New fall...

August 16, 2009

Guerlain Midnight Secret Review, Photos

May 18, 2016

Guerlain Deep Purple Makeup Look

April 14, 2015

Laura Mercier Summer 2013 Matte Radiance Baked Powder...

May 9, 2013

RMK 20th Anniversary Collection

March 2, 2017

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection Swatches

July 14, 2018

Melkior Sorbet Lip Gloss Review, Swatches, Photos

March 7, 2016

Smashbox Heartbreaker – 2010 Early Spring Collection

December 6, 2009

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.