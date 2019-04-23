Hello lovelies!

Isn’t Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact one of the most beautiful highlighters of this season? This flattering highlighter features a beautiful embossed floral design and looks so feminine that is perfect as a collection piece as well. 🙂

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Chantecaille Lumiere Rose Compact – Limited Edition – $75.00

Romantic and radiant, the lightly shimmering pale pink powder gently illuminates the face with a delicate all-over glow. The limited-edition compact features bespoke Chantecaille x de Gournay artwork and is packaged in a deluxe gift box that also features the custom floral design.