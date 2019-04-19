Home Beauty Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day & Night Collections Available NOW
Beauty

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day & Night Collections Available NOW

April 20, 2019

Hello sweeties!

Estee Lauder came up with these new Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day & Night Collections. Basically each trio set includes 3 full-size Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome lipsticks, plus a complimentary lip pouch in Light Pink.

Maybe is just me but I keep seeing lip pouches or metallic lip cases everywhere these days. Ups, I almost forgot about the new fragrances from a certain brand which have the bottles shaped in the same lip style. What do you lovelies think of this trend? 🙂

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

 

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day & Night Collections

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day Collection – £40.00

We’re all looking for long-lasting colour and easy glide-on application, but it’s hard to find. Well, Estée Lauder stops you in your tracks with the Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Day Collection, as each of the three lipsticks does exactly that, with extra shimmer.

Formulated with an exotic scent of pomegranate, mango and acai, it’s utterly weightless and ultra-moisturising. Your lips will sparkle with every flicker of the sunlight.

Shades:

  • StarGlazer
  • Planet Pink
  • Luna Lumina

Estee Lauder Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Night Collection – £40.00

We’re all looking for long-lasting colour and easy glide-on application, but it’s hard to find. Well, Estée Lauder stops you in your tracks with the Pure Color Love Sparkle Chrome Night Collection, as each of the three lipsticks does exactly that, with extra shimmer.

Formulated with an exotic scent of pomegranate, mango and acai, it’s utterly weightless and ultra-moisturising. Your lips will sparkle with every flicker of the night’s lights.

Shades:

  • SpaceWire
  • Hot Rocket
  • Amethyst Sky

