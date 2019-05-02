Hello cuties!
Guerlain Shalimar Souffle d’Oranger Eau de Parfum is probably the most tempting fragrance of the season. A new creation of Thierry Wasser, Guerlain’s House perfumer, will join the famous Guerlain Shalimar collection with a new scent that honors the orange blossom.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges | soon at SEPHORA,Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Barneys, SAKS
Guerlain Shalimar Souffle d’Oranger Perfume
Guerlain Shalimar Souffle d’Oranger EDP – £79.00 for 100 ml / 3.3 fl oz
A sparkling and luminous fragrance where petit grain, neroli and vanilla combine to sublimate the orange blossom, Guerlain’s Shalimar Souffle d’Oranger draws the lush gardens of Shalimar and the Taj Mahal through notes of tangerine, jasmine and orange blossom.
Housed in a mythical bottle adorned with a colourful coat and sparkling like a breath of joy and spring, it makes a truly magical addition to any dresser.
- Top notes: Tangerine, bergamot
- Heart notes: Neroli of Calabria, jasmine
- Base notes: Sandalwood, vanilla, orange blossom