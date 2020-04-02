Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection launches a new range of make-up products. The Summer 2020 makeup line will feature five types of products for face, lips and eyes which are designed to create a sun-kissed glow.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 7 May 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection

The collection will include Bobbi Brown’s new matte and shimmer Bronzing Duo in two shades, Highlighting Powder, Precise Blending Brush, Crushed-Oil Infused Gloss in two summer-inspired colours and three Dual Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks.

Speaking about the new Precise Blending Brush, Bobbie Brown’s Senior Pro Make-up Artist, Warren Dowall, said: “This new innovative shape is the perfect shape for adding structure to the face.

“The slight pyramid point enables you to blend, smooth and apply powder products perfectly leaving your skin flawless and velvet smooth.

“Perfect for adding soft contour to the face.”

The prices of products will start from £19.00.

What do you guys think? Are you looking forward to this collection?