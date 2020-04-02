Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection

April 2, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection launches a new range of make-up products. The Summer 2020 makeup line will feature five types of products for face, lips and eyes which are designed to create a sun-kissed glow.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 7 May 2020 in SAKS, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Sephora, Debenhams, John Lewis, Selfridges, Douglas, Escentual, Harrods

 

Bobbi Brown Summer 2020 New Glow Collection

The collection will include Bobbi Brown’s new matte and shimmer Bronzing Duo in two shades, Highlighting Powder, Precise Blending Brush, Crushed-Oil Infused Gloss in two summer-inspired colours and three Dual Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks.

Speaking about the new Precise Blending Brush, Bobbie Brown’s Senior Pro Make-up Artist, Warren Dowall, said: “This new innovative shape is the perfect shape for adding structure to the face.

“The slight pyramid point enables you to blend, smooth and apply powder products perfectly leaving your skin flawless and velvet smooth.

“Perfect for adding soft contour to the face.”

The prices of products will start from £19.00.

What do you guys think? Are you looking forward to this collection?

SHOP THE LATEST IN BEAUTY


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

MAC Prime Future Collection for Spring 2012 –...

March 5, 2012

Huda Beauty Cake Day, After Party Power Bullet...

January 14, 2019

Jill Stuart Base Makeup Spring 2015

January 15, 2015

ABH Riviera Palette Review, Swatches & Makeup Look

May 28, 2019

Dior Diorsnow Spring 2018

January 9, 2018

Clarins Summer 2019 Makeup Collection

April 16, 2019

Melkior Ozone Classic Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

June 14, 2015

MAC Winter 2012 Taste Temptations – Preliminary Information

November 5, 2012

Giorgio Armani Maestro Glow Nourishing Fusion Makeup

December 22, 2015

Absolute Nude Makeup Look

June 13, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.