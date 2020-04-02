Hello beauties!

Clarins Velvet Lip Perfector for Summer 2020 is a reinvention of the classic Natural Lip Perfector.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 31 May 2020 at CLARINS | at other retailers SEPHORA Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Clarins Summer 2020 Velvet Lip Perfector

Clarins Velvet Lip Perfector – New – £18.50

Shades:

Nude

Rosewood

Red

Raspberry

The creamy formula is said to be super light, creating a blurring effect upon application. Lips are covered instantly thanks to the precision foam applicator.

The shea butter-infused formula also hydrates lips, leaving them feeling nourished.

As part of Clarins’ ongoing partnership with recycling firm TerraCycle, from April any product from any brand can be recycled in-store at Clarins’ counters across the UK.