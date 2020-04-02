Home Beauty Clarins Summer 2020 Velvet Lip Perfector
Beauty

Clarins Summer 2020 Velvet Lip Perfector

April 2, 2020

Affiliate Links

Hello beauties!

Clarins Velvet Lip Perfector for Summer 2020 is a reinvention of the classic Natural Lip Perfector.

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – 31 May 2020 at CLARINS | at other retailers SEPHORA Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Harrods, Selfridges , Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

 

Clarins Summer 2020 Velvet Lip Perfector

Clarins Velvet Lip Perfector – New – £18.50

Shades:

  • Nude
  • Rosewood
  • Red
  • Raspberry

The creamy formula is said to be super light, creating a blurring effect upon application. Lips are covered instantly thanks to the precision foam applicator.

The shea butter-infused formula also hydrates lips, leaving them feeling nourished.

As part of Clarins’ ongoing partnership with recycling firm TerraCycle, from April any product from any brand can be recycled in-store at Clarins’ counters across the UK.

SHOP THE POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rouge Bunny Rouge Eye Khol in Vera –...

October 6, 2010

Ciate Twilight Nail Polish Collection for Fall –...

November 16, 2010

Estee Lauder Spring 2013 Mad Men Collection –...

February 5, 2013

Estee Lauder Victoria Beckham Fall 2017 Collection

August 1, 2017

Shu Uemura Brave Beauty Fall 2014 Collection

May 30, 2014

Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray

May 12, 2019

YSL Extremely Versatile Lip Palette

June 10, 2014

Laura Mercier Face Illuminators for Spring 2020

February 4, 2020

Smashbox Bare Lip Gloss from Naked Beauty 2010...

May 16, 2010

Dior Milky Dots Summer 2016 Collection

February 4, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.