Guerlain Blanc De Perle Light Booster Brightening Compact Swans 2018

January 28, 2018

Hello beauties!

I don’t want to twist the knife any further down with Asia exclusive releases but Guerlain fans will understand. Every year Guerlain does its Blanc de Perle Collection which features items sold exclusively to Asia. This year we get to meet this beautiful Guerlain Blanc De Perle Light Booster Brightening Compact Swans by Ros Lee. For those who haven’t heard of Ros Lee is the Singapore-born, Tokyo-based designer and consultant behind the Polkaros brand. Polkaros is known for quirky and colourful lifestyle goods aka zakka.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 2 February 2018

Guerlain Blanc De Perle Light Booster Brightening Compact Swans by Ros Lee – Limited Edition

The compact will be released in two color variations No.01 and No.2 with SPF 20. They shades will be available as refills as well. Basically we get to see a new compact adorn with elegant and beautiful swans while the product remains the same.

It’s the light-sculpting compact foundation and a white highlighter. You will get that fresh looking complexion with a boost of radiance.

There is also a new and limited edition set for purchase along with the Swans compact if you want. The set contains:

  • Lait de Beaute Cleansing Milk (30 ml)
  • Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum (30 ml)
  • Kiss Kiss Lipstick in No.334
  • L’Or Radiance Primer (5 ml)
  • Volumizing Mascara (Mini Size)

Enjoy more photos…


