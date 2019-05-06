Hello beauties!
GUCCI Beauty is re-launching its makeup line by releasing a new lipstick range inspired by Old-Hollywood. The new lipstick line features 58 shades of lipstick in 3 finish. Wait there’s more to come after this, as GUCCI is currently working in new products for eyes and face.
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Gucci.com |5 May at Gucci’s Fifth Avenue store| 6 May at Saks Fifth Avenue
Be ready for the new Gucci Lipstick Line in 58 shades!
The first chapter in a new story for Gucci Beauty, born under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, a range of brilliantly colored shades are inspired by iconic Hollywood movies and characters from the gilded era.
The bold color palette speaks to the eccentric and free-spirited mood of the House’s collections—an unconfined and unlimited form of self-expression—with each lipstick encased within precious gold-toned packaging etched with an intricately engraved design.
GUCCI Rouge a Levres Satin Lipstick – New – $38.00 / £34.00
A vibrant collection of creamy, color-rich lipsticks with a long-lasting finish, the Rouge à Lèvres Satin lip color delivers bold pigment with an ultra-light and moisturizing feel that leaves lips smooth and soft.
Shades:
- 400 Kimberley Rose (Pale Rose)
- 401 Three Wise Girls (Pink Red)
- 402 Vantine Fuchsia (Fuchsia)
- 403 Love Before Breakfast (Cranberry Pink)
- 404 Cassie Magenta (Magenta)
- 405 Grand Hotel (Deep Magenta)
- 100 Linda Beige (Apricot Beige)
- 101 Margaret Candleflame (Beige)
- 102 Lorna Dune (Rosewood)
- 103 Carol Beige (Coral Beige)
- 104 Penny Beige (Hazelnut Beige)
- 105 Susan Nude (Beige Nude)
- 106 Tacey Hazel (Hazel Clay)
- 107 A Royal Scandal (Smoky Brown)
- 108 Cimarron (Chocolate Brown)
- 200 Blaze of Noon (Rosewood)
- 201 The Painted Veil (Rosewood)
- 202 Moira Sienna (Raspberry)
- 203 Mildred Rosewood (Burgundy Rosewood)
- 204 Peggy Taupe (Taupe Rosewood)
- 300 Sadie Firelight (Firelight)
- 301 Mae Coral (Pink Coral)
- 302 Agatha Orange (Orange Red)
GUCCI Baume a Levres Lip Balm – New – $38.00 / £34.00
A collection of moisture-rich lip balms, the Baume à Lèvres gives lips a soft glow of color with three shades and a transparent formula that enhances the natural smoothness and texture of the lips, leaving them hydrated with a soft, comfortable feel.
Shades:
- 1 Joslyn Clair (Clear)
- 2 No More Orchids (Pink)
- 3 René Pink (Red Pink)
- 4 Penelope Plum (Plum)
GUCCI Rouge a Levres Voile Lipstick – New – $38.00 / £34.00
A collection of moisture-rich lipsticks with a luminous shine, Rouge à Lèvres Voile delivers sheer color with an ultra-light and smooth feel.
- 406 Millicent Rose (Rose)
- 500 Odalie Red (Vivid Red)
- 506 Louisa Red (Cherry Red)
- 508 Diana Amber (Red Amber)
- 25 Goldie Red (The Gucci Red)
- 206 Katrin Sand (Bronze)
- 110 Marguerite Jade (Tawny Brown)
- 201 The Painted Veil (Rosewood)
- 203 Mildred Rosewood (Burgundy Rosewood)
