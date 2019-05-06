Hello beauties!

GUCCI Beauty is re-launching its makeup line by releasing a new lipstick range inspired by Old-Hollywood. The new lipstick line features 58 shades of lipstick in 3 finish. Wait there’s more to come after this, as GUCCI is currently working in new products for eyes and face.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Gucci.com |5 May at Gucci’s Fifth Avenue store| 6 May at Saks Fifth Avenue

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Be ready for the new Gucci Lipstick Line in 58 shades!

The first chapter in a new story for Gucci Beauty, born under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, a range of brilliantly colored shades are inspired by iconic Hollywood movies and characters from the gilded era.

The bold color palette speaks to the eccentric and free-spirited mood of the House’s collections—an unconfined and unlimited form of self-expression—with each lipstick encased within precious gold-toned packaging etched with an intricately engraved design.

A vibrant collection of creamy, color-rich lipsticks with a long-lasting finish, the Rouge à Lèvres Satin lip color delivers bold pigment with an ultra-light and moisturizing feel that leaves lips smooth and soft.

Shades:

400 Kimberley Rose (Pale Rose)

401 Three Wise Girls (Pink Red)

402 Vantine Fuchsia (Fuchsia)

403 Love Before Breakfast (Cranberry Pink)

404 Cassie Magenta (Magenta)

405 Grand Hotel (Deep Magenta)

100 Linda Beige (Apricot Beige)

101 Margaret Candleflame (Beige)

102 Lorna Dune (Rosewood)

103 Carol Beige (Coral Beige)

104 Penny Beige (Hazelnut Beige)

105 Susan Nude (Beige Nude)

106 Tacey Hazel (Hazel Clay)

107 A Royal Scandal (Smoky Brown)

108 Cimarron (Chocolate Brown)

200 Blaze of Noon (Rosewood)

201 The Painted Veil (Rosewood)

202 Moira Sienna (Raspberry)

203 Mildred Rosewood (Burgundy Rosewood)

204 Peggy Taupe (Taupe Rosewood)

300 Sadie Firelight (Firelight)

301 Mae Coral (Pink Coral)

302 Agatha Orange (Orange Red)

A collection of moisture-rich lip balms, the Baume à Lèvres gives lips a soft glow of color with three shades and a transparent formula that enhances the natural smoothness and texture of the lips, leaving them hydrated with a soft, comfortable feel.

Shades:

1 Joslyn Clair (Clear)

2 No More Orchids (Pink)

3 René Pink (Red Pink)

4 Penelope Plum (Plum)

A collection of moisture-rich lipsticks with a luminous shine, Rouge à Lèvres Voile delivers sheer color with an ultra-light and smooth feel.

401 Three Wise Girls (Pink Red)

402 Vantine Fuchsia (Fuchsia)

403 Love Before Breakfast (Cranberry Pink)

406 Millicent Rose (Rose)

500 Odalie Red (Vivid Red)

506 Louisa Red (Cherry Red)

508 Diana Amber (Red Amber)

301 Mae Coral (Pink Coral)

302 Agatha Orange (Orange Red)

25 Goldie Red (The Gucci Red)

206 Katrin Sand (Bronze)

110 Marguerite Jade (Tawny Brown)

201 The Painted Veil (Rosewood)

203 Mildred Rosewood (Burgundy Rosewood)

206 Katrin Sand (Bronze)