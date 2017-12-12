Hello beauties!

Essence Spring 2018 Wood You Love Me? Collection is probably one of the cutest I’ve seen so far. This release also doubles as Essence Valentine’s Day 2018 Collection and you will understand why when you see it. If you think is too early to be talking spring 2018 releases then don’t forget about the upcoming Essence Winter Dreamin’ H18 launching later this month.

Carved from the same wood! An idyllic walk in the outdoors, mild weather and the first rays of the sun gently caressing the skin. Essence is celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day in a romantic forest full of cuddly animals with the new trend edition “wood you love me?”. Inspired by animals in love, the beauty pieces ensure a lovely look.

Availability

International Launch Date – from mid-January to mid-February 2018 at Douglas

Exclusive to: Bosnia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hunary, Serbia, Slovenia, Russia, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, New Zealand, South Africa, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Panama, Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Malta and UAE.

Essence Spring 2018 Woud You Love Me? Collection

Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette – Limited Edition – €3.49

Four eyeshadow colours and a highlighter with a silky, soft powder texture create beautiful eye make-up styles like trendy green smokey eyes on the day of love. The packaging has a cute flip image with adorable bunny rabbits that hug each other when you move the palette back and forth.

01 From the forest, with love!

Duo Eye Pencil – Limited Edition – €2.29

The wooden eye pencil with two perfectly aligned colours in matt and shimmering can be sharpened and has a high coverage as well as a soft texture for gorgeous, long-lasting results.

01 Forever Together

02 My Tree Love

Smokey Eye Shadow Brush – Limited Edition – €2.29

Duo eyeshadow brush with soft, synthetic brisles: the rounded end is

ideal for blending while the square-shaped end ensures perfectly

defined smokey eyes. A true innovation in the brush segment.

01 Love at first sight

False Lashes – Limited Edition – €2.99

The false lashes offer breathtaking volume and

a look that is sure to make all hearts beat a little

faster – includes lash glue.

01 Eye Love You

Lip Palette – Limited Edition – €3.49

Five high-coverage, creamy lipsticks in a pink-fuchsia-red colour scheme with either a metallic, shimmering or matt finish conjure-up a multitude of kiss-proof styles on the lips!

01 You are my absolute favorite!

Nail Polish – Limited Edition – €1.99

Fast-drying nail polishes with a high coverage in lime, light pink and metallic rosé gold create trendy manicures that are sure to last!

01 Crazy in Love

02 Soulmate

03 Sweet Kisses

Nail File Set – Limited Edition – €1.99

The set contains two nail files to shorten, shape and file the nails – with one extra file for your best friend.

Makeup Sponges – Limited Edition – €1.99

Two practical make-up sponges for the application of all textures – washable and reusable.

01 Mr & Mrs Cute

Highlighter Blush Palette – Limited Edition – €2.99

The soft, shimmering highlighter in a light champagne shade and the blush in a delicate pink are a true dream team for a fresh, radiant complexion.

01 My Heart is Yours!

Hydrating Face Sheet Mask – Limited Edition – €1.99

The moist sheet mask with active ingredients provides the face with the moisture it needs and makes the skin feel wonderfully supple. The cute bunny rabbit design is sure to put a smile on your face!

01 Be happy! be a bunny!

Energizing Eye Sheet Mask – Limited Edition – €1.99

A moist sheet mask for the eyes: it has an invigorating effect and contains active ingredients to provide moisture. And thanks to its foxlike look, the pampering face care is even more fun!