Home Beauty Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection
Beauty

Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection

December 2, 2017

Hello beauties!

Look what became available for Pre-Order the other day. New items of Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection available in a limited edition. There’s one fiery red lipstick shade and a new looks for the loose powder.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection

Prisme Libre Chinese New Year Loose Powder – Limited Edition – $60.00

Givenchy Beauty’s Prisme Libre Chinese New Year celebrates the holiday with a limited-edition version of its loose powder in Mousseline Pastel. This airy-light formula comes packaged in a red and gold compact for the Year of the Rooster. Includes four shades with a matte finish.

Givenchy Le Rouge Chinese New Year Lipstick – Limited Edition – $40.00

Givenchy Beauty’s Le Rouge Chinese New Year lipstick celebrates the holiday with a limited-edition version of its Le Rouge lipstick in the best-selling 305 Rouge Égérie shade. This semi-matte lip color comes packaged in a tube featuring three strong symbols in Asian culture: red for China’s Spring Festival, gold representing prosperity, and cherry blossoms symbolizing beauty, strength, and renewal.

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bobbi Brown Sandy Nudes Collection Summer 2015

April 9, 2015

MUA Luxe Glitter Nail Polish for Summer 2014

June 13, 2014

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion Professional Size for...

September 1, 2010

Yves Saint Laurent Bohemian Chic Collection for Spring...

November 27, 2010

Kinetics Spring/ Summer 2013 Crazy Daizy Collection –...

December 20, 2012

Revlon Seductive ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow Review, Swatches,...

September 28, 2015

RMK Base Makeup Collection Spring 2014

January 8, 2014

Kinetics Summer 2013 Ever Cream Nail Polish –...

May 31, 2013

China Glaze Surprise Collection for Spring 2014

January 9, 2014

OPI Texas Collection for Spring – Summer 2011...

December 20, 2010

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet