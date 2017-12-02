Hello beauties!

Look what became available for Pre-Order the other day. New items of Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection available in a limited edition. There’s one fiery red lipstick shade and a new looks for the loose powder.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Chinese New Year 2018 Collection

Givenchy Beauty’s Prisme Libre Chinese New Year celebrates the holiday with a limited-edition version of its loose powder in Mousseline Pastel. This airy-light formula comes packaged in a red and gold compact for the Year of the Rooster. Includes four shades with a matte finish.

Givenchy Beauty’s Le Rouge Chinese New Year lipstick celebrates the holiday with a limited-edition version of its Le Rouge lipstick in the best-selling 305 Rouge Égérie shade. This semi-matte lip color comes packaged in a tube featuring three strong symbols in Asian culture: red for China’s Spring Festival, gold representing prosperity, and cherry blossoms symbolizing beauty, strength, and renewal.

SHOP THIS POST