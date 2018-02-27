Hello beauties!

It’s been a while since I’ve posted something about Artdeco Cosmetics. Yesterday I saw the new Artdeco Wild Romance Spring 2018 Collection at Professional Beauty London fair and I actually bought a few products. You can head over to my Instagram and check out my Instastories for swatches and my makeup haul. I’ll be posting reviews next week so don’t forget to drop by. The products that got my attention first were the new Full Precision Lipsticks with their pigmentation and comfortable matte finish.

Impetuous and wild and still so delicate and feminine. The new Wild Romance collection emphasizes the power and the femininity of every woman. Delicate colors such as rosewood, mauve and berry are reminiscent of wild originality and are perfect for a romantic statement look.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – Now at Douglas

Artdeco Wild Romance Spring 2018 Collection

Naturalness and romantic flowers inspire the design of the limited ARTDECO beauty box trio “Wild Romance”. Subtle earthy tones and a pink hue harmonize perfectly with each other and make the Beauty Box the perfect fashion accessory. The magnetic empty palette fits three small eyeshadows or eyebrow powders or two large eyeshadows or lip powders or a blusher or one camouflage cream or glow powder.

219 Deep Grape

236 Strawberry Pie

269 Wild Lavender

532 Matte Powdery Apricot

08A Romantic Rose

45 Sweet Peach

Wild Romance

The Eye Designer Applicator is a true fashion accessory with its seductive design in delicate rose and earth tones! While the soft colors convey a touch of romance, the wild petals remind of pure nature. The two applicators allow an individual color combination and take up the eyeshadow powder by screwing the refill onto the pencil. While the small applicator is perfect for fine lines, the eye shadow can be easily distributed with the thick applicator. The Eye Designer eyeshadows are very durable and don’t settle in the eyelid crease.

23 Warm Hazel

31 Golden Rose

39 Antique Berry

Black

Ultra-light feeling on your skin combined with a high-coverage formula. The long-lasting Liquid Camouflage erases imperfections completely and gives your complexion an even, radiant appearance without looking cakey. With its Second-Skin-Formula consisting of argan oil, tiger grass extract, panthenol and lysin, the silky-smooth foundation fits you perfectly like a second skin, and remains flexible to every muscle movement on your face. The ultra-fine opaque pigmentation of the foundations makes gives it a very high-coverage while remaining light and natural. The long-lasting foundations becomes smudge-proof after it dries.

60 Light Vanilla

10 Red Hibiscus

30 Wild Berry Sorbet

40 Melon Mauve

60 Peach Blossom

70 Shy Coral

80 Floral Balcony

834 Rosewood Rouge

860 Dreamy Orange

208 Misty Taupe

215 Woodland Brown

14 Rosy Peach

95 Purple Elderberry

622 Silent Landscape

757 Country Rose

778 Earthy Mauve

787 Peach Parfait

