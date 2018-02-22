Hello pretties!

Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Blush launches in 6 limited edition shades for Spring 2018. Rouge Coco Lip Blush represents a new way to wear makeup. A touch of colour for lips and cheeks based on your mood. Chanel pairs the new Rouge Coco Lip Blush with other famous lip products and limited edition shades. There are three makeup trends: The Intense, The Brights and The Incandescent depending on your preferences. Along with the lip colors you can choose from the essential Le Vernis.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s

Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Blush 2018 Collection

This lightweight 2-in-1 lip and cheek blush is designed with a buildable formula for a sheer to intense effect with a perfectly matte finish. A dual-sided applicator ensures high precision, even coverage on lips, while the soft gel-touch formula delivers a customizable result on cheeks. Rouge Coco Lip Blush is enriched with Hydraboost Complex and a natural Coconut Oil derivative for immediate and continuous hydration.

414 Tender Rose

410 Corail Naturel

412 Orange Explosif

416 Teasing Pink

418 Rouge Captivant

420 Burning Berry

Is more expressive than ever in a hydrating, next-generation formula. It provides full coverage with a creamy yet lightweight finish.

484 Rouge Intimiste

480 Corail Vibrant

482 Rose Malicieux

144 Rouge Iressistible

138 Poppy Orange

142 Rose Emotif

232 Rose Mutin (Limited Edition)

230 Rose Eclatant (Limited Edition)

234 Framboise Sensuelle (Limited Edition)

806 Rose Tentation

802 Living Orange (Limited Edition)

804 Rose Naif

624 Bleu Trompeur

626 Exquisite Pink (Limited Edition)

618 Brun Constraste (Limited Edition)

596 Rose Neon (Limited Edition)

628 Prune Dramatique

622 Violet Piquant (Limited Edition)

Le Gel Top Coat

