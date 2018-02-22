Hello pretties!
Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Blush launches in 6 limited edition shades for Spring 2018. Rouge Coco Lip Blush represents a new way to wear makeup. A touch of colour for lips and cheeks based on your mood. Chanel pairs the new Rouge Coco Lip Blush with other famous lip products and limited edition shades. There are three makeup trends: The Intense, The Brights and The Incandescent depending on your preferences. Along with the lip colors you can choose from the essential Le Vernis.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Chanel, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Macy’s
Chanel Rouge Coco Lip Blush 2018 Collection
Rouge Coco Lip Blush – New & Limited Edition – $30.00
This lightweight 2-in-1 lip and cheek blush is designed with a buildable formula for a sheer to intense effect with a perfectly matte finish. A dual-sided applicator ensures high precision, even coverage on lips, while the soft gel-touch formula delivers a customizable result on cheeks. Rouge Coco Lip Blush is enriched with Hydraboost Complex and a natural Coconut Oil derivative for immediate and continuous hydration.
- 414 Tender Rose
- 410 Corail Naturel
- 412 Orange Explosif
- 416 Teasing Pink
- 418 Rouge Captivant
- 420 Burning Berry
Rouge Coco – $37.00
Is more expressive than ever in a hydrating, next-generation formula. It provides full coverage with a creamy yet lightweight finish.
- 484 Rouge Intimiste
- 480 Corail Vibrant
- 482 Rose Malicieux
Rouge Coco Shine – $37.00
- 144 Rouge Iressistible
- 138 Poppy Orange
- 142 Rose Emotif
Rouge Coco Stylo – Limited Edition – $37.00
- 232 Rose Mutin (Limited Edition)
- 230 Rose Eclatant (Limited Edition)
- 234 Framboise Sensuelle (Limited Edition)
Rouge Coco Gloss – $30.00
- 806 Rose Tentation
- 802 Living Orange (Limited Edition)
- 804 Rose Naif
Le Vernis – $28.00
- 624 Bleu Trompeur
- 626 Exquisite Pink (Limited Edition)
- 618 Brun Constraste (Limited Edition)
- 596 Rose Neon (Limited Edition)
- 628 Prune Dramatique
- 622 Violet Piquant (Limited Edition)
- Le Gel Top Coat
