Is not even Christmas yet but we already have Estee Lauder Act IV Spring 2020 Collection available online. I hope you are ready for this one as it doesn’t look at all like any Estee Lauder makeup collection that you’ve ever seen. Is the brand really stepping up its game in 2020?

U.S. Launch Date – Now at NORDSTROM

Estee Lauder Act IV Spring 2020 Collection

An ultra-flattering illuminating powder that blends multiple dreamy hues into one perfect light. Formulated to flatter all skin tones, this powder blends colors flawlessly to help you achieve a softly chiseled, sculpted look and a sheer glow.

A powder palette with matte and shimmer shades to sculpt, shape and spotlight your eyes, cheeks and more. This range of shades let you play with multiple looks for custom eyes, sculpted cheeks and whatever else you can dream of. The intense matte shades are formulated with velvety pure pigments while the feathery-soft shimmery shades sculpt, shape and spotlight.

Shades: Blush Matte, Ivory Shimmer, Lavender Satin, Smoky Matte

A perfecting loose powder that gives skin a sheer, lasting radiance. This high-powered loose powder with an incredibly silky and fine texture is great for setting or touchups. Brightening pigments blur the look of fine lines and imperfections.

A limited-edition lipstick that delivers dramatic intensity with explosive, glimmering shine and rich, saturated color. Kiss your lips with the full color of Luxie Lip Crème. It’s formulated with ultra-reflective pearls, intensely-rich pigments and sheer, luxurious oils.

Shades:

Reel Coral

Reel Rose

A limited-edition set featuring four exclusive makeup brush to help you create any look for your eyes, cheeks and face.

Set includes:

Face Brush

Cheek & Highlighter Brush

Eyeshadow Brush

Eyeliner Brush

A limited-edition innovative primer that instantly creates a matte-creme complexion, blurring pores, hiding flaws and filling in lines.

The stars of this liquid primer are subtle fillers that help hide flaws and lines, plus optics to blur pores out of sight. With fresh and blendable pigments and ultrafine emollients, this primer delivers a beautiful complexion.

A limited-edition mix-and-match lip duo with a moisturizing balm and a sheer tint to create a custom shine. The interchangeable balm and tint formulas can be worn alone for a moisturizing touch or over lipstick, too. Each is rich in emollients and high in shine.