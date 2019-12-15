Hello beauties!

If you lipstick is what you are after in the next season then you need to check out the new YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020 collection. There are so many colors to choose from that it will be impossible not to find a favorite!

Don’t forget to access my PATREON PAGE if you want to support me as an independent blogger and Chicprofile, but also to get the latest scoops on Upcoming Spring Summer 2020 makeup collections before anyone else. I post exclusive content only for my Patrons! 🙂

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at SAKS , Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020

With these new lipsticks you can give you lips a three-dimensional sexy rich color with a touch of sparkle. The formula is moisturizing and the finish is meant to shine like a diamond.

This new YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine has a formula enriched with Eucalyptus fresh extract, macadamia oil and passion fruit seed oil, so your lips will feel tender and soft throughout the wear.

Shades:

01 Naked Villain

02 Dark Red

03 Naughty Pink

04 Pink Villain

05 Boldness

06 Fearless (orange)

07 Declaration (red)

08 Stunning Love

09 Star Movie

10 Twilight Rose

11 Berry

12 Hot Star

Check out some of these amazing lip swatches of YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine and Rouge Volupte Shine and tell me what do you think of the new finish with sparkling silver particles.

I’m looking forward towards the pinks and the nudes or the light peach pink shades. How about you? This collection has it all from nude to light, bold and dark colors. 🙂