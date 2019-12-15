Home Beauty YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020
Beauty

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020

December 15, 2019

Hello beauties!

If you lipstick is what you are after in the next season then you need to check out the new YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020 collection. There are so many colors to choose from that it will be impossible not to find a favorite!

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – January 2020 at SAKS , Selfridges, YSL, SEPHORA, Nordstrom, Harrods, Feel Unique, Net-a-Porter , Harvey Nichols

YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine Spring 2020

With these new lipsticks you can give you lips a three-dimensional sexy rich color with a touch of sparkle. The formula is moisturizing and the finish is meant to shine  like a diamond.

This new YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine & Rouge Volupte Shine has a formula enriched with Eucalyptus fresh extract, macadamia oil and passion fruit seed oil, so your lips will feel tender and soft throughout the wear.

Shades:

  • 01 Naked Villain
  • 02 Dark Red
  • 03 Naughty Pink
  • 04 Pink Villain
  • 05 Boldness
  • 06 Fearless (orange)
  • 07 Declaration (red)
  • 08 Stunning Love
  • 09 Star Movie
  • 10 Twilight Rose
  • 11 Berry
  • 12 Hot Star

Check out some of these amazing lip swatches of YSL Rouge Volupte Rock’n Shine and Rouge Volupte Shine and tell me what do you think of the new finish with sparkling silver particles.

I’m looking forward towards the pinks and the nudes or the light peach pink shades. How about you? This collection has it all from nude to light, bold and dark colors. 🙂

