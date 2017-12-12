Essence Winter Dreamin’ Holiday 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!

Let’s head to the mountains! The new Essence trend edition “Winter Dreamin’” is sure to put you in the mood for a day in the snow – with crisp, clean air and the sun’s rays gently warming your face. And we’re bringing along lots of pampering beauty products in pastel shades with cute snowflake designs and Norwegian style patterns.

Availability

International Launch Date – mid December 2017 to January 2018 at Douglas

Exclusive to: Austria, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Malta, Morocco, Qatar, Syria, UAE, USA

Romania Launch Date – Everywhere else except Romania 🙂

Essence Winter Dreaming Holiday 2017 Collection

Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Twelve highly pigmented nude tones with matt, metallic and shimmering effects in a top-quality packaging. The included eyeshadow brush makes it easy to apply and

blend the creamy textures.

01 Warm blankets & hot chocolate

Inner Rim Eye Pencil – Limited Edition

The longlasting eye pencil is applied along the waterline for an instant wake-up effect.

01 Snowflake Kisses

02 Sleigh rides & snowball fights

Sheer Lipstick – Limited Edition

The lipsticks in a wintery packaging come in soft colours and offer a light shine.

01 Hot Cocoa & Fuzzy Socks

02 Girlstalk at the fireplace

Lip Butter – New & Limited Edition

Dry lips are a thing of the past thanks to the rich, pampering lip butter.

01 Snowflake kisses

Nail Sticker – Limited Edition

Norwegian-style patterns, hot chocolate and sleighs are here to adorn the nails – thanks to the cute nail stickers.

01 Sprinkle me with snowflakes

Snow Ball Top Coat – Limited Edition

Applied on top of nail polish, the top coat conjures-up a cute snowflake look on the

nails. A donation will be made to the charity Off Road Kids for every Instagram post of a wintery snowflake nail designs with #mynails4charity.

01 Ready, set, snow

Nail Polish – Limited Edition

The wintery nail polish colours in pine green, dark purple, ice blue and rosewood are fast-drying and create a longlasting manicure with a high coverage.

01 Cozy mountain mornings

02 Hot Cocoa & Fuzzy Socks

03 Sleigh rides & snowball fights

04 Girlstalk at the fireplace

Colour Correcting Powder – Limited Edition

This correcting powder made up of three colours optimizes the complexion, reduces redness and conjures-up fresh accents for a flawless look – even at sub-zero temperatures.

01 Footprints in the snow

2in1 Highlighter & Blush Powder – Limited Edition

This highlighter and blush comes in an innovative duo-packaging and creates a fresh complexion like you’ve just taken a walk in the cool morning air.

01 A december to remember

Heat Pack – Limited Edition

The reusable mini heat pack provides warmth for 60 minutes after activation to keep hands nice and warm in the wintertime.

01 Cold days, warm hearts

Fluffy Snow Touch Hand Cream – Limited Edition

The innovative hand cream texture feels as light as fresh powder snow and makes the hands feel soft and supple.