Essence Winter Dreamin’ Holiday 2017 Collection

Hello pretties!
Let’s head to the mountains! The new Essence trend edition “Winter Dreamin’” is sure to put you in the mood for a day in the snow – with crisp, clean air and the sun’s rays gently warming your face. And we’re bringing along lots of pampering beauty products in pastel shades with cute snowflake designs and Norwegian style patterns.
Availability
International Launch Date – mid December 2017 to January 2018 at Douglas
Exclusive to: Austria, Bosnia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Russia, Ukraine, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Greece, Portugal, Turkey, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Malta, Morocco, Qatar, Syria, UAE, USA
Romania Launch Date – Everywhere else except Romania 🙂
Essence Winter Dreaming Holiday 2017 Collection
Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition
Twelve highly pigmented nude tones with matt, metallic and shimmering effects in a top-quality packaging. The included eyeshadow brush makes it easy to apply and
blend the creamy textures.
- 01 Warm blankets & hot chocolate
Inner Rim Eye Pencil – Limited Edition
The longlasting eye pencil is applied along the waterline for an instant wake-up effect.
- 01 Snowflake Kisses
- 02 Sleigh rides & snowball fights
Sheer Lipstick – Limited Edition
The lipsticks in a wintery packaging come in soft colours and offer a light shine.
- 01 Hot Cocoa & Fuzzy Socks
- 02 Girlstalk at the fireplace
Lip Butter – New & Limited Edition
Dry lips are a thing of the past thanks to the rich, pampering lip butter.
- 01 Snowflake kisses
Nail Sticker – Limited Edition
Norwegian-style patterns, hot chocolate and sleighs are here to adorn the nails – thanks to the cute nail stickers.
- 01 Sprinkle me with snowflakes
Snow Ball Top Coat – Limited Edition
Applied on top of nail polish, the top coat conjures-up a cute snowflake look on the
nails. A donation will be made to the charity Off Road Kids for every Instagram post of a wintery snowflake nail designs with #mynails4charity.
- 01 Ready, set, snow
Nail Polish – Limited Edition
The wintery nail polish colours in pine green, dark purple, ice blue and rosewood are fast-drying and create a longlasting manicure with a high coverage.
- 01 Cozy mountain mornings
- 02 Hot Cocoa & Fuzzy Socks
- 03 Sleigh rides & snowball fights
- 04 Girlstalk at the fireplace
Colour Correcting Powder – Limited Edition
This correcting powder made up of three colours optimizes the complexion, reduces redness and conjures-up fresh accents for a flawless look – even at sub-zero temperatures.
- 01 Footprints in the snow
2in1 Highlighter & Blush Powder – Limited Edition
This highlighter and blush comes in an innovative duo-packaging and creates a fresh complexion like you’ve just taken a walk in the cool morning air.
- 01 A december to remember
Heat Pack – Limited Edition
The reusable mini heat pack provides warmth for 60 minutes after activation to keep hands nice and warm in the wintertime.
- 01 Cold days, warm hearts
Fluffy Snow Touch Hand Cream – Limited Edition
The innovative hand cream texture feels as light as fresh powder snow and makes the hands feel soft and supple.
- 01 Ready, set, snow