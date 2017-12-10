Hello beauties!

Catrice Holographic SS 2018 Collection launches next month. I know you’ll think is too early to even be talking about Summer 2018 makeup newness…but…and here it goes. Catrice Holographic offers a preview of the permanent items that we will be added to the collection. Every year the brand comes with a mini collection of permanent products released in early spring, only to be followed by the full range after a few months.

The Catrice It Pieces spring/summer 2018 “HOLO graphic” offers numerous trend-products with spectacularveffects: holographic as well as prismatic textures for the eyes, lips, face and nails are complemented by highlighters in variousvformulas. The products offer an exclusive preview of the coming update and will then be joining the standard range.

Availability

International Launch Date – January 2018 in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Belarus, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Thailand, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Afghanistan, Egypt, Malta and Palestine.

Romania Launch Date – January 2018 at Prestige Boutique (blv Iuliu Maniu nr.59) @boutique-produsecosmetice.ro

Catrice Holographic Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Spectra Light Eyeshadow Glow Kit

Baked highlighting eyeshadow with one metallic and two holographic textures each.

010 Manic Pixie Dream Girl

020 The Last Unicorn

Light Spectrum Strobing Brick

Powder highlighter with five different pastel colours, which can be applied individually or mixed to create a shimmering finish.

030 Candy Cotton

Rock Couture Liquid Liner

In a striking white with a golden duo-chrome effect, the Rock Couture Liquid Liner with a fine brush applicator is an absolute must-have.

040 These White Stripes

Dewy Wetlook Stick

The transparent gloss stick with lightreflecting pigments conjures-up a shiny,

dewy look on the face or neckline.

010 Splash’n’Glow

Galactic Highlighter Drops

The drops in soft rosé contain light-reflecting pigments for a galactic shimmer. The liquid highlighter is applied on top of foundation as a finish. The drops don’t just ensure a touch of radiance on the cheekbones, but underneath the brow arch

and on the neckline, too!

010 Spaceshuttle

Prisma Chrome Lipstick

Prismatic and metallic effects give the lips an elegant finish – combined with perfect coverage with just one application and a creamy texture.

010 Good Nudes!

040 Blue & Berry’s

050 Mystical Mermaid

060 Rusty Rose

Spectra Light Effect Nail Lacquer

The nail polish range offers a unique range of effects: holo and duo-chrome finishes, combined with a longlasting formula and high-shine results.