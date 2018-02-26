Hello beauties!

Next month Dior Addict Lacquer Plump will be joining Dior lip products line. This new lipstick has a plumping effect while delivering an intense color and extreme shine. Actually there will be three categories of colors: Pop-Chic, Electro-Shock and Glitter Killer. The formula is super long lasting so is like a lacquered ink on your lips. Head over to my Instagram for SWATCHES! I’ve seen live swatches and how these new lipsticks perform so I can’t wait to welcome them next month. They will be available at Selfridges and make sure I’ll be posting all the colors and some reviews. Let me know in advance if you are interested in some particular shades that I can try out for you.

Availability

UK Launch Date – March 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

U.S. Launch Date – March 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump for March 2018

POP-CHIC:

516 Dior(r)eve

456 Dior Pretty

926 D-Fancy

426 Lovely-D

777 Diorly

868 J’Adior

758 D-Mesure

ELECTRO-SCHOCK:

676 Dior Fever

648 Dior Pulse

GLITTER KILLER:

538 Glitz

677 Disco Dior

898 Midnight Star

Make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’ll be posting swatches of all these shades as soon as they launch. 🙂