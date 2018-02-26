Home Beauty Dior Addict Lacquer Plump for March 2018
Beauty

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump for March 2018

February 26, 2018

Hello beauties!

Next month Dior Addict Lacquer Plump will be joining Dior lip products line. This new lipstick has a plumping effect while delivering an intense color and extreme shine. Actually there will be three categories of colors: Pop-Chic, Electro-Shock and Glitter Killer. The formula is super long lasting so is like a lacquered ink on your lips. Head over to my Instagram for SWATCHES! I’ve seen live swatches and how these new lipsticks perform so I can’t wait to welcome them next month. They will be available at Selfridges and make sure I’ll be posting all the colors and some reviews. Let me know in advance if you are interested in some particular shades that I can try out for you.

 

Availability

UK Launch Date – March 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

U.S. Launch Date – March 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus

Dior Addict Lacquer Plump for March 2018

POP-CHIC:

  • 516 Dior(r)eve
  • 456 Dior Pretty
  • 926 D-Fancy
  • 426 Lovely-D
  • 777 Diorly
  • 868 J’Adior
  • 758 D-Mesure

ELECTRO-SCHOCK:

  • 676 Dior Fever
  • 648 Dior Pulse

GLITTER KILLER:

  • 538 Glitz
  • 677 Disco Dior
  • 898 Midnight Star

Make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’ll be posting swatches of all these shades as soon as they launch. 🙂


1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Estee Lauder Spring 2014 Makeup Look – New...

September 13, 2013

Review: Max Factor Lipfinity Lip Colour in Cool...

January 3, 2010

Lancome Cushion Blush and Blanc Expert Collection 2016

January 15, 2016

Shu Uemura & Takashi Murakami Holiday 2013 Six...

August 28, 2013

Essence Coast ‘n’ Chill Fall 2017 Collection

July 29, 2017

Artdeco Miami Summer 2014 Collection

June 7, 2014

Shiseido Radiant Lifting Foundation for Fall 2012 –...

August 13, 2012

Orly Electronica Collection for Fall 2012 – Decoded...

May 7, 2012

Urban Decay Conspiracy Vice Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

October 18, 2016

Isadora Gel Nail Lacquer for Spring 2015

February 10, 2015

1 comment

Shimmering Highlights February 26, 2018 - 11:31 pm

These look really interesting. I definitely will be checking these out in store and looking out for swatches online as well.

http://shimmeringhighlights.blogspot.co.uk

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet