Hello beauties!
Next month Dior Addict Lacquer Plump will be joining Dior lip products line. This new lipstick has a plumping effect while delivering an intense color and extreme shine. Actually there will be three categories of colors: Pop-Chic, Electro-Shock and Glitter Killer. The formula is super long lasting so is like a lacquered ink on your lips. Head over to my Instagram for SWATCHES! I’ve seen live swatches and how these new lipsticks perform so I can’t wait to welcome them next month. They will be available at Selfridges and make sure I’ll be posting all the colors and some reviews. Let me know in advance if you are interested in some particular shades that I can try out for you.
Availability
UK Launch Date – March 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods
U.S. Launch Date – March 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus
Dior Addict Lacquer Plump for March 2018
POP-CHIC:
- 516 Dior(r)eve
- 456 Dior Pretty
- 926 D-Fancy
- 426 Lovely-D
- 777 Diorly
- 868 J’Adior
- 758 D-Mesure
ELECTRO-SCHOCK:
- 676 Dior Fever
- 648 Dior Pulse
GLITTER KILLER:
- 538 Glitz
- 677 Disco Dior
- 898 Midnight Star
Make sure to follow me on Instagram as I’ll be posting swatches of all these shades as soon as they launch. 🙂
1 comment
These look really interesting. I definitely will be checking these out in store and looking out for swatches online as well.
http://shimmeringhighlights.blogspot.co.uk