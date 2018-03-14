Dior Addict Lacquer Stick 2018 Limited Edition

Hello sweeties!

Dior launches an exclusive collection of six Addict Lacquer Stick shades. The “lip fondant” texture that releases the color and shine of a lacquer, soothes and hydrates with the comfort of a balm, delivers 6 hours of wear and unrivaled sensoriality. I noticed the shade range varies in U.S. comparing to Asia. You can check out the shades right bellow.

Availability

UK Launch Date – Now at Dior.com | March 2018 at Selfridges, Harrods

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Dior.com | March 2018 at Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Saks

Dior Addict Lacquer Stick – Limited Edition – £27.50

Intense color in one sweep of the stick: With an almost crystalline base, it is 44% sheerer than a classic Dior lipstick, for color finish with unprecedented shine.

Melt-on-the-lips texture effect: A new softer and slower process of pouring the stick creates the deliciously comforting core with a “liquid” shine effect.

U.S. Shades:

202 Stargirl – glittery pale pink (New)

627 Rising Star – glittery nude (New)

647 Studio – glittery orangey red (New)

654 Bel Air – rosy nude (New)

874 Walk of Fame – glittery pink (New)

Taiwan Shades: