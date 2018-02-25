Hello lovelies!

As promised earlier on Instagram I have for you a first look at Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection. This actually a collection dedicated mostly to cheek products, with permanent and new shades. Definitely you will notice some familiar shade names that are making a comeback in a limited edition packaging. I’ll be teasing the rest of photos on Instagram later today and update more on the blog soon.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April / May 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Canada Launch Date – May 2018

Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection

If you only break out bronzer in the summer for a sun-kissed look, we suggest taking a cue from our Pro Makeup Artists who rely on it year-round for its incredible versatility. A light dusting of our soft matte Bronzing Powder can instantly warm up your complexion, and just as easily define and enhance cheekbones. For a shot of illumination, simply sweep Illuminating Bronzing Powder on the high points of the face. Want even more glow? Top cheeks with our limited edition Highlight & Glow Shimmer Brick Palette featuring three shades for endless looks.

Highlight & Glow Shimmer Brick Palette – Limited Edition

Rose

Copper Diamond

Apricot

Bronzing Powder (Special Deco Compact) – Limited Edition

Golden Light

Medium

Dark

Deep

Elvis Duran

Stonestreet

Natural

Illuminating Bronzing Powder (Special Deco Compact) – Limited Edition

Antigua

Maui

Aruba

Bali Brown

Santa