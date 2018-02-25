Home Beauty Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection

February 25, 2018

Hello lovelies!

As promised earlier on Instagram I have for you a first look at Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection. This actually a collection dedicated mostly to cheek products, with permanent and new shades. Definitely you will notice some familiar shade names that are making a comeback in a limited edition packaging. I’ll be teasing the rest of photos on Instagram later today and update more on the blog soon.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April / May 2018 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus

Canada Launch Date – May 2018

Bobbi Brown Warm, Define, Illuminate Summer 2018 Collection

If you only break out bronzer in the summer for a sun-kissed look, we suggest taking a cue from our Pro Makeup Artists who rely on it year-round for its incredible versatility. A light dusting of our soft matte Bronzing Powder can instantly warm up your complexion, and just as easily define and enhance cheekbones. For a shot of illumination, simply sweep Illuminating Bronzing Powder on the high points of the face. Want even more glow? Top cheeks with our limited edition Highlight & Glow Shimmer Brick Palette featuring three shades for endless looks.

Highlight & Glow Shimmer Brick Palette – Limited Edition

  • Rose
  • Copper Diamond
  • Apricot

Bronzing Powder (Special Deco Compact) – Limited Edition

  • Golden Light
  • Medium
  • Dark
  • Deep
  • Elvis Duran
  • Stonestreet
  • Natural

Illuminating Bronzing Powder (Special Deco Compact) – Limited Edition

  • Antigua
  • Maui
  • Aruba
  • Bali Brown
  • Santa

Dual Ended Brozer / Face Blender Blush


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Chanel Rouge Allure Gloss Fall 2014 Collection

August 30, 2014

Make Up For Ever Pro Bronze Fusion Summer...

May 22, 2015

Coolcos Makeup Products – Sneak Peek

January 17, 2014

China Glaze All Aboard Fall 2014 Collection

July 9, 2014

NYX Tinted Moisturizer & Foundation Spring 2014

January 16, 2014

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection

February 22, 2017

Anna Sui Fall 2013 La Vie de Boheme...

August 6, 2013

Make Up Factory Touch of Perfection Collection for...

October 12, 2012

Elizabeth Arden Untold Fragrance for Fall 2013 –...

July 1, 2013

Estee Lauder Spring 2013 Pretty Naughty Collection –...

January 7, 2013

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet