Hello beauties!

Just a quick shout-out to the new Clarins Summer 2018 Collection that just dropped online. Basically there’s the new Clarins Bronzing Palette that got my attention right away with its gorgeous flamingo and tropical leaf pattern. Gosh it really starts smelling like summer already? 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks, Neiman Marcus

Clarins Summer 2018 Collection

Clarins’ flamingo and tropical leaf-embossed bronzing palette contains a trio of matte tones that warm the complexion with a sun-kissed look of Summer. You control the glow—from a touch of tan to a look that’s très bronzé. Finely textured powder cares for skin with free radical-fighting White Tea and Succory Dock-Cress extracts. Suitable for all skin tones and skin types, giving you a natural look.

Gosh, this pen reminds me so much of my childhood, more like the primary school. I used to write with this type of pen all the time as it was so handy. 🙂 I can’t believe they turned it into a makeup product, now. 🙂

Clarins’ all-in-one lining pen is ready for summer with four retractable, beach-chic shades: three for eyes, and one for lips – shape and define in a click. Added benefit: the lip shade can also be used to line and contour eyes. A soothing blend of Sunflower, Jojoba and Black Acacia Wax extracts keeps skin comfortable. Pop it into your pocket or purse for easy lining at anytime.

