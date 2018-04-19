Hello beauties!
Just a quick shout-out to the new Clarins Summer 2018 Collection that just dropped online. Basically there’s the new Clarins Bronzing Palette that got my attention right away with its gorgeous flamingo and tropical leaf pattern. Gosh it really starts smelling like summer already? 🙂
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Saks, Neiman Marcus
Clarins Summer 2018 Collection
Clarins Bronzing Palette – Limited Edition – $42.00
Clarins’ flamingo and tropical leaf-embossed bronzing palette contains a trio of matte tones that warm the complexion with a sun-kissed look of Summer. You control the glow—from a touch of tan to a look that’s très bronzé. Finely textured powder cares for skin with free radical-fighting White Tea and Succory Dock-Cress extracts. Suitable for all skin tones and skin types, giving you a natural look.
Four-Color All-In-One Make-Up Pen – $32.00
