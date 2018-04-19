Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Summer 2018 Collection looks simple, yet beautiful, featuring a bunch of new products. This season in a beautiful nude packaging we get new A-Blushes, A-Highlight and A-Contour products. These are resembling the Lip Magnet packaging so much, only this time the doe-footed applicator is rounded and not pointy at all. Let’s discover the collection together after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom

Giorgio Armani Beauty Neo Nude Summer 2018 Collection

The Neo Nude Compact Foundation is a pure pigment powder that provides a radiant finish. It can be used as a finishing powder to complete your “no makeup” look with effortless glow. It can also be worn alone as a powder foundation with sheer coverage. The powder transforms into a veil-like filter, avoiding any harsh lines, smears or caking. Powders traditionally are formulated with “white filler powder” that cause light to reflect off the your skin in photographs. This formula contains pure pigments that eliminate this “flash-effect” and leave your skin looking photo-ready throughout the day. It combines the radiant finish of liquid foundation with the portability of a compact. It’s the perfect glow product for the woman on the go.

Shades:

No.4 Light / Neutral Undertone

No.5.5 Medium / Cool Undertone

No.6.5 Light / Cool Undertone

No.7 Medium / Cool Undertone

No.8 Tan / Warm Undertone

No.9 Tan / Cool Undertone

A-Highlight is a water-based liquid color that instantly fuses with the skin, providing a healthy, glowing complexion and a pearly sheen. The sheer formula is like a watercolor for your complexion. Effortlessly blendable and buildable, application is basically mistake-proof. A unique velvet applicator collects a perfect dose of the highlighter for easy application.

No.10 Beige

No.11 Tan

A-Contour is a water-based liquid color that instantly fuses with the skin, that sculpts, defines and provides a healthy, glowing complexion.

A-Blush is a water-based liquid color that instantly fuses with the skin, providing a healthy, glowing complexion and a sheer color.

Armani Luxury Lip Balm – New

Available in three shades with a sheer finish.

Lace – soft pink

Kashmir – pink (star color)

Silk – satin pink

I’m curious to know what you’ll be getting from this collection. I’m definitely checking out all the products and see what I’ll bring home with me. These new Armani A-Blushes got my interest really bad. 🙂

