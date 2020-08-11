Hello beauties!

This launch of Charlotte Tilbury New Jewel Pots & Jewel Lips is super hot as it’s happening right now as a VIP Presale. Check out the new products which are available for individual purchase or as a set if you want to save some coins.

Access my PATREON PAGE and become a PATRON if you want to support Chicprofile for unbiased reviews. You will have to EXCLUSIVE CONTENT on the the latest scoops of Upcoming Makeup Releases.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – NOW VIP Presale on CharlotteTilbury.com and CT.com.uk

Charlotte Tilbury New Jewel Pots & Jewel Lips

Darlings, my NEW! Jewel Lips are where makeup magic meets a hypnotic dream of crystals and diamonds! Fall in love with these DECADENT, shine-bright glosses to dazzle and delight!

Jewel Lips in Pillow Talk is an easy-to-apply, diamond gloss for fuller, wider looking lips. With Hyaluronic Acid to flood the lips with plump-effect moisture and hydration, this Pillow Talk pink gloss has a dreamy rose-golden sparkle to MESMERISE!

Shades:

Pillow Talk – pink glittering lip gloss with a dreamy rose gold

Walk of no Shame – ruby-red glittering lip gloss with a dreamy copper sparkle!

Darling, bejewel your eyes in diamonds, rubies and gold! This is my secret to shimmering, SHINE-BRIGHT jewel eyes, dazzling with Walk of No Shame JOY and CONFIDENCE!

Inspired by my globally-loved, EMPOWERING, CONFIDENCE-BOOSTING berry-rose hue, Walk of No Shame is a copper red glittering cream eyeshadow with divine golden sparkle!

Capturing the BEAUTIFYING MAGIC of my russet-ruby Walk of No Shame hue, my NEW! Jewel Pots have been EXPERTLY CREATED so you can adorn yourself with a veil of jewels for MESMERISING, GLIMMERING EYES!

Shades:

Pillow Talk – pink cream eyeshadow with a pink diamond-like sparkle to light up your eyes!

Walk of No Shame – copper red cream eyeshadow with a divine golden sparkle to light up your eyes!

Now if you like both products and you want to SAVE ON YOUR PURCHASE, getting them as a set will be much cheaper. You’ll be saving about 5% and 10% all together if you buy both sets.

A NEW! magical makeup kit including my copper red cream eyeshadow and plump-effect red lip gloss for a confidence-boosting makeup look to dazzle and delight!

A NEW! magical makeup kit including my pink glitter cream eyeshadow and plump-effect pink glitter lip gloss for a makeup look adorned with a magical veil of jewels!

Magical red-toned eye makeup kit including my copper red cream eyeshadow and eyeshadow palette for a bedazzling Walk of No Shame gaze!

Magical pink eye makeup kit including a nude-pink eyeshadow palette & pink cream eyeshadow