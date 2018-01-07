Hello cuties!

Today’s good news is about the re-launch of Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade for Spring 2018. Well is actually about the six Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shades that will be forming a permanent collection. Each blush is embossed with the conservation effort it supports, from Monarch butterflies to wild horses. I personally have a few favorites already. It will be hard to decide which one I’m going to get. The good news is they will be permanent so I have time to shop for them in 2018.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom | 12 January 2018 in other stores

UK Launch Date – February 2018. Chantecaille products are available at Harrods, Harvey Nichols, SpaceNK

Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Shade Spring 2018

It’s presented in a signature mirrored, Pebble Compact and cased in a colorful, cause-adorned box. It’s made using finely milled pigments that contribute to the exquisite colors and has a featherweight texture that brushes on lightly and blends seamlessly, leaving behind a gorgeous veil of flushed color.

Bliss – Butterfly – light with soft rosy undertones

– light with soft rosy undertones Emotion – Bee – golden coral

– golden coral Grace – Sea Turtle – deep apricot

– deep apricot Joy – Wild Horse – playful pink

– playful pink Laughter – Coral – warm peachy pink

– warm peachy pink Smitten – Elephant – soft peach

SHOP THIS POST