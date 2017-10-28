Hello beauties!

I’m bringing you news about Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection launching next month. If the previous Chanel Libre Holiday 2017 Collection was not your thing then you have a second chance to find something you like this time. I admit, I’m one of those who were not impressed by the colors of Chanel Libre makeup collection as red lip colors and green eyeshadows are not among my favorite shades. I still wanted to get something from Chanel this season so I’m happy to see the new Chanel Chiffres Entrelaces Powder. Discover everything right after the jump!

Availability

France Launch Date – 4 November 2017 at Chanel

Europe Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel boutiques

U.S. Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel

Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection

A new limited edition collection, Chanel Chiffree is inspired by the symbology of Mademoiselle’s favorite numbers. Created by Lucia Pica, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, the collection features a new and limited edition face powder along with lip colors and nail polishes. This line is going to be available exclusively at Chanel boutiques in some countries. I advise you to ask at your local counter for its availability.

No.22 Vert (Green)

No.19 Vert (Green)

No.31 Vert (Green)