I’m bringing you news about Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection launching next month. If the previous Chanel Libre Holiday 2017 Collection was not your thing then you have a second chance to find something you like this time. I admit, I’m one of those who were not impressed by the colors of Chanel Libre makeup collection as red lip colors and green eyeshadows are not among my favorite shades. I still wanted to get something from Chanel this season so I’m happy to see the new Chanel Chiffres Entrelaces Powder. Discover everything right after the jump!
Availability
France Launch Date – 4 November 2017 at Chanel
Europe Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel boutiques
U.S. Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel
Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection
A new limited edition collection, Chanel Chiffree is inspired by the symbology of Mademoiselle’s favorite numbers. Created by Lucia Pica, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, the collection features a new and limited edition face powder along with lip colors and nail polishes. This line is going to be available exclusively at Chanel boutiques in some countries. I advise you to ask at your local counter for its availability.
Chanel Chiffres Entrelaces Powder – New – €56.00
Les Vernis – €25.00
- No.22 Vert (Green)
- No.19 Vert (Green)
- No.31 Vert (Green)
Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur – €35.00
- Framboise
- Rouge Corail
- Rose Violine
Thank you for the information! I wonder why this needs to be so exclusive. It’s a nice change from the variations of red that each collection now contains. I’d love that teal polish …
I am hoping the Chanel Holiday collection makes its way to our shores. It looks divine and the greens are definitely my thing. I am growing weary of all the reds, oranges and bright pinks this year.
This is hands down the ugliest makeup collection Chanel has done yet, and with Lucia Pica at the helm there have been plenty. What an atrocity! This is no where close to a holiday look. When will chanel get rid of her?
I agree with Nemo! Bad color collection…..not holiday at all:(