Home Beauty Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection
Beauty

Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection

October 28, 2017

Hello beauties!

I’m bringing you news about Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection launching next month. If the previous Chanel Libre Holiday 2017 Collection was not your thing then you have a second chance to find something you like this time. I admit, I’m one of those who were not impressed by the colors of Chanel Libre makeup collection as red lip colors and green eyeshadows are not among my favorite shades. I still wanted to get something from Chanel this season so I’m happy to see the new Chanel Chiffres Entrelaces Powder. Discover everything right after the jump!

Availability

France Launch Date – 4 November 2017 at Chanel

Europe Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel boutiques

U.S. Launch Date – November 2017 at Chanel

Chanel Chiffree Holiday 2017 Collection

A new limited edition collection, Chanel Chiffree is inspired by the symbology of Mademoiselle’s favorite numbers. Created by Lucia Pica, Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, the collection features a new and limited edition face powder along with lip colors and nail polishes. This line is going to be available exclusively at Chanel boutiques in some countries. I advise you to ask at your local counter for its availability.

Chanel Chiffres Entrelaces Powder – New – €56.00

Les Vernis – €25.00

  • No.22 Vert (Green)
  • No.19 Vert (Green)
  • No.31 Vert (Green)

Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur – €35.00

  • Framboise
  • Rouge Corail
  • Rose Violine

4 comments
2
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Color Club Poptastic Summer 2014 Collection

June 17, 2014

Coolcos Super Gloss No.17 – Review, Swatches, Photos

March 9, 2014

Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Sketch & Intensify Collection

January 30, 2017

Rouge Bunny Rouge Fleur Parfait Glassy Gloss Review,...

August 20, 2015

Shu Uemura 6 Princess by Takashi Murakami Collection...

November 2, 2013

Orly Sunset Strip Holiday 2016 Collection

August 25, 2016

MAC Waterproof Brow Set for Summer 2014

May 1, 2014

Preview: La Mer Oil Absorbing Tonic

January 12, 2010

Dolce&Gabbana Fall 2013 Pour Femme Intense – Info...

July 18, 2013

YSL Makeup Collection for Summer 2014

April 7, 2014

4 comments

Melanie October 28, 2017 - 4:31 am

Thank you for the information! I wonder why this needs to be so exclusive. It’s a nice change from the variations of red that each collection now contains. I’d love that teal polish …

Reply
genevieve October 29, 2017 - 5:52 am

I am hoping the Chanel Holiday collection makes its way to our shores. It looks divine and the greens are definitely my thing. I am growing weary of all the reds, oranges and bright pinks this year.

Reply
Nemo October 29, 2017 - 8:13 pm

This is hands down the ugliest makeup collection Chanel has done yet, and with Lucia Pica at the helm there have been plenty. What an atrocity! This is no where close to a holiday look. When will chanel get rid of her?

Reply
Joan November 19, 2017 - 1:39 am

I agree with Nemo! Bad color collection…..not holiday at all:(

Reply

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet