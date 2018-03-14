Bobbi Brown Crystal Drama Eyeshadow Palette 2018

Hello babes!

Bobbi Brown Crystal Drama Eyeshadow Palette just launched at Sephora. This new Bobbi Brown Spring 2018 Palette features 12 gleaming, glistening shadows. Inspired by crystals you can create endless ethereal looks.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively at Sephora

This limited-edition eye palette is packed with silky, pigment-rich shadows in soft matte, shimmery, glittery, and metallic finishes. Mix, match and layer them as the mood strikes—there’s no getting it wrong.

Porcelain (soft pink-white)

Beach Pink (soft pink shimmer)

Moonlight Silver (silver-white shimmer)

Pink Lily (soft lilac shimmer)

Dusty Lilac (pale pink-mauve)

Eggplant (deep purple)

Cognac (shimmering deep plum)

Twilight Pink (soft pink-rose shimmer)

Rose Gold (golden pink)

Tiger’s Eye (copper shimmer)

Toast (toasted peach)

Candlelight (beige-gold shimmer)

