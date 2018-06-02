Home Beauty Bobbi Brown 20% OFF + Free Delivery
Beauty

Bobbi Brown 20% OFF + Free Delivery

June 2, 2018

Hello sweeties!

Bobbi Brown offers 20% OFF discount on everything on their website, plus free delivery. The offer is going to expire soon so if you are a fan of the brand I’d suggest you hurry. Oh, wait, that’s not everything!

Availability

UK – Now at BobbiBrown.co.uk with CODE: SPRING20

Bobbi Brown 20% OFF + Free Delivery

If you make a minimum purchase of £65.00, you are qualifying to receive a free gift with your order. Throughout all this sale madness, I spotted a favorite.

Is Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder (£35.00) which is a new shade and is exclusively available only. Head over to my Instastories NOW for a juicy sneak peek.

You’ll see this new shade, Pink Glow in a new luxurious packaging and as a mini size. I do love mini and travel sizes when it comes to makeup. But can this be something that we’ll be seeing featured in Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection?

I guess time will tell but I’ll make sure to update you as always as more information becomes available.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow is a new highlighting shade which will soon come to U.S. as well. Go check out their website. 🙂 In the meantime take advantage of everything Bobbi Brown at 20% OFF. Happy shopping!

SHOP THIS POST

 

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Urban Decay Moondust Palette Fall 2016

June 11, 2016

Shiseido Rich Rocks – Holiday 2009 Collection –...

November 19, 2009

Illamasqua Spring 2013 I’mPerfection Collection – Sneak Peek

January 23, 2013

Illamasqua Spring 2013 I’mPerfection Collection – Info &...

January 26, 2013

New Sephora by OPI – Modern Flowers Collection...

January 22, 2010

Kinetics Orange Blitz Nail Polish – Review, Swatches...

June 18, 2013

Dior 002 Holo Gold Diorskin Nude Air Luminizer...

December 29, 2017

Max Factor Miracle Match Foundation Fall 2015

August 18, 2015

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Rush Flavored Gloss Review, Swatches,...

May 7, 2016

Urban Decay Gwen Stefani Spring 2016 Collection

January 7, 2016

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet