Bobbi Brown 20% OFF + Free Delivery

Hello sweeties!

Bobbi Brown offers 20% OFF discount on everything on their website, plus free delivery. The offer is going to expire soon so if you are a fan of the brand I’d suggest you hurry. Oh, wait, that’s not everything!

Availability

UK – Now at BobbiBrown.co.uk with CODE: SPRING20

If you make a minimum purchase of £65.00, you are qualifying to receive a free gift with your order. Throughout all this sale madness, I spotted a favorite.

Is Bobbi Brown Pink Glow Highlighting Powder (£35.00) which is a new shade and is exclusively available only. Head over to my Instastories NOW for a juicy sneak peek.

You’ll see this new shade, Pink Glow in a new luxurious packaging and as a mini size. I do love mini and travel sizes when it comes to makeup. But can this be something that we’ll be seeing featured in Bobbi Brown Holiday 2018 Collection?

I guess time will tell but I’ll make sure to update you as always as more information becomes available.

Bobbi Brown Pink Glow is a new highlighting shade which will soon come to U.S. as well. Go check out their website. 🙂 In the meantime take advantage of everything Bobbi Brown at 20% OFF. Happy shopping!

