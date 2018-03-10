Home Beauty Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette Swatches
Beauty

Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette Swatches

March 10, 2018

Hello pretties!

If you love your bronzers and blushes in one place then you should check out Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette. It has recently launched and it’s a limited edition. I have swatches for you right after the jump. 🙂 The palette looks really nice, but I personally might have to skip it. The reason being that I already own two of the shades and I haven’t even hit pan. Ups, this reminds me that I haven’t used my Benefit GALifornia Blusher (review, swatches) in a while. All the five shades of this palette are bronzers and blushes in full size, not to mention Gold Rush, which is their newest shade.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette Swatches

Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette – Limited Edition – $58.00 ($145.00 Value)

This cheek palette includes the Benefit’s new gold rush warm golden-nectar blush, as well as the iconic hoola matte bronzer, the bestselling dandelion brightening baby-pink blush, and more. With shades to flatter all skin tones, this must-have palette has everything you need to contour, bronze, brighten, and define your features. It comes complete with a soft powder brush, mirror, and Benefit’s signature Tips & Tricks.

Includes:

  • GALifornia Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g
  • Gold Rush Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g
  • Rockateur Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g
  • Dandelion Brightening Baby-Pink Blush 0.25 oz/ 7.0 g
  • Hoola Matte Bronzer 0.28 oz/ 8.0 g

SHOP THIS POST


0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Orly @Cosmetic Beauty Hair 2012 Edition – Fired...

September 28, 2012

Kinetics Products & Exclusive Beauty Line Academy @Cosmobeauty...

May 10, 2012

MAC Alluring Aqua Summer 2014 Collection – Swatches!

May 31, 2014

Max Factor Miracle Match Foundation Review, Swatches, Photos

March 24, 2016

China Glaze Sea Goddess Collection Spring 2014

December 22, 2013

Bobbi Brown Holiday 2013 Eye Set

December 3, 2013

Catrice Travel de Luxe Collection Summer 2015

April 29, 2015

Orly Fall 2013 Pretty In Pink BCA Collection...

June 29, 2013

Clarins Fall 2013 Graphic Expression Collection – Info...

June 15, 2013

Soft Purple and Burgundy Makeup

March 24, 2014

Leave a Comment

Pin
Share
Tweet