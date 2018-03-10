Hello pretties!

If you love your bronzers and blushes in one place then you should check out Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette. It has recently launched and it’s a limited edition. I have swatches for you right after the jump. 🙂 The palette looks really nice, but I personally might have to skip it. The reason being that I already own two of the shades and I haven’t even hit pan. Ups, this reminds me that I haven’t used my Benefit GALifornia Blusher (review, swatches) in a while. All the five shades of this palette are bronzers and blushes in full size, not to mention Gold Rush, which is their newest shade.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora, Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Blush Bar Cheek Palette Swatches

This cheek palette includes the Benefit’s new gold rush warm golden-nectar blush, as well as the iconic hoola matte bronzer, the bestselling dandelion brightening baby-pink blush, and more. With shades to flatter all skin tones, this must-have palette has everything you need to contour, bronze, brighten, and define your features. It comes complete with a soft powder brush, mirror, and Benefit’s signature Tips & Tricks.

Includes:

GALifornia Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g

Gold Rush Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g

Rockateur Blush 0.17 oz/ 5.0 g

Dandelion Brightening Baby-Pink Blush 0.25 oz/ 7.0 g

Hoola Matte Bronzer 0.28 oz/ 8.0 g

