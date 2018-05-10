Hello pretties!

BECCA Royal Glow Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter is the new shade of the famous range. Currently available as an UK exclusive, the Royal Glow shade will soon launch in U.S. Are you ready for a glow fit for royalty? 🙂 This gorgeous warm golden honey infused with pink pearl is said to complement all skin colors. Check out more after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Soon at Sephora, Beautylish

UK Launch Date – Now at John Lewis

This offer is valid from 9th May 2018 – 10th May 2018 so you’d better hurry up. You will receive BECCA Glow Queen canvas tote bag with the purchase of the exclusive BECCA Royal Glow Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter.

Inspired by the mystique and beauty of the United Kingdom’s Crown Jewels, BECCA has created Royal Glow. The brand-new shade features a crown press and collector’s edition packaging.

Royal Glow is a dazzling bronzed opal shade infused with shimmering gold pearl to create a soft, warm, breathtaking glow on the skin. This award-winning highlight powder’s ultra-buttery texture melts into skin for a high-beam glow. Comprised of BECCA’s proprietary mineral pearl blend, the iconic formula is enriched with ultra-fine luminescent pearls that absorb, reflect and refract light to amplify your natural radiance to create the perfect glow.

Will you be getting this new highlighter! OMG it looks so tempting! To buy or not to buy? 🙂