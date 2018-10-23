Hello beauties!

BECCA Chrissy Cravings Holiday 2018 Collection reveals a new collaboration between the brand and Chrissy Teigen. This time we are looking at two limited edition kits with new products and new formulas.

Somethings is surely cooking in the BECCA Cosmetics kitchen as the brand came up with new shades for this season. Let’s take a closer look and dig into these new beauties.

BECCA Chrissy Cravings Holiday 2018 Collection

Created with Chrissy Teigen, this kit features 4 never-before-seen formulas with holiday scents to create a full face, eye and lip look.

Lip Soufflé is a weightless, whipped-mousse, matte liquid lipstick infused with a delicious vanilla flavor. The two-in-one Glow Soufflé Eye Shadow and Face Highlighter Duo features a luxe, shimmer eyeshadow and an ultra-sensorial, creamy highlighter. It’s infused with the scent of Chrissy’s favorite treat—cinnamon buns. Confectionary Glow Powder is a loose powder highlighter that creates a glistening glow, and is scented like mouth-watering cinnamon sugar.

Kit contains:

Glow Soufflé Eye Shadow in Cinnamon Churro 0.07 oz/ 2.15 g

Face Highlighter in Cinnnamon Churro 0.4 oz/ 11.4 g

Lip Soufflé in Red Velvet 16 oz/ 4.8 ml

Confectionary Glow Powder in Cinnamon Sugar 0.14 oz/ 4 g

BECCA has teamed up with Chrissy Teigen to cook up an irresistible collection of brand-new Lip Icing Glow Glosses. Drench your lips in light, color, and a sweet vanilla scent—packaged in a clutch-friendly size to create sweet, kissable lips everywhere you go. Glow Gloss is a luxe, conditioning lip formula with the shine of a lip gloss, pigment of a liquid lipstick, and nourishing benefits of a lip balm.

Kit contains four Lip Icing Glow Glosses (0.09 oz / 2.5 g):

Crème Brûlée – sheer, sweet pink with iridescent pearl

– sheer, sweet pink with iridescent pearl Cinnamon Bun – delicious bronze with golden pearl

– delicious bronze with golden pearl Sugar Plum – sugary mauve with golden pearl

– sugary mauve with golden pearl Candy Cane – sugar-coated, luscious red with white pearl

