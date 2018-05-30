Home Beauty BECCA Be A Light Face Palette
BECCA Be A Light Face Palette

May 30, 2018

Hello sweeties!

After the sneak peek I posted a few weeks ago on Instagram about BECCA Be A Light Face Palette, I was really anxious to find out more. Even though I swear I saw it on John Lewis website that day when I posted the sneak peek, I was asked to delete my Instagram photo a few hours later. I just knew at that time were are going to have two version of BECCA Be A Light Face Palette and it was true.

Harness the power of light and positivity with BECCA’s brand new, limited-edition Be A Light Face Palette. Silky to the touch and formulated with light-diffusing technology, Sheer Glow Filter Powder act as a real-life filter, visibly minimizing imperfections and evening the look of skin tone. It creates a perfecting veil for a soft, natural finish.

Each shade uses varying levels of pearl and color to blur, define, and illuminate for the ultimate real-girl glow. With effortless blendability, layering power, and sheer coverage with a hint of light, this palette lets you build and customize your glow. Mix and match the powders to find your best light.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora, Nordstrom

UK – June 2018 at John Lewis

BECCA Be A Light Face Palette – NEW & Limited Edition – $46.00

Light to Medium Palette:

  • Brighten Powder: A soft pearl powder that brightens the complexion.
  • Blur Powder: A flattering beige that blurs imperfections and warms the complexion.
  • Contour: A neutral tan shade to enhance and define your features.
  • Blush: A light pink marbled with silver pearl for a pop of color and light.

Medium to Deep Palette:

  • Brighten Powder: A neutral peach shade that highlights the complexion.
  • Blur Powder: A warm sand shade that blurs and enhances the complexion.
  • Contour: A warm bronze shade that creates natural dimension.
  • Blush: A warm copper marbled with rose gold pearl.

