Hello sweeties!

After the sneak peek I posted a few weeks ago on Instagram about BECCA Be A Light Face Palette, I was really anxious to find out more. Even though I swear I saw it on John Lewis website that day when I posted the sneak peek, I was asked to delete my Instagram photo a few hours later. I just knew at that time were are going to have two version of BECCA Be A Light Face Palette and it was true.

Harness the power of light and positivity with BECCA’s brand new, limited-edition Be A Light Face Palette. Silky to the touch and formulated with light-diffusing technology, Sheer Glow Filter Powder act as a real-life filter, visibly minimizing imperfections and evening the look of skin tone. It creates a perfecting veil for a soft, natural finish.

Each shade uses varying levels of pearl and color to blur, define, and illuminate for the ultimate real-girl glow. With effortless blendability, layering power, and sheer coverage with a hint of light, this palette lets you build and customize your glow. Mix and match the powders to find your best light.

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at Sephora, Nordstrom

UK – June 2018 at John Lewis

Light to Medium Palette:

Brighten Powder: A soft pearl powder that brightens the complexion.

Blur Powder: A flattering beige that blurs imperfections and warms the complexion.

Contour: A neutral tan shade to enhance and define your features.

Blush: A light pink marbled with silver pearl for a pop of color and light.

Medium to Deep Palette:

Brighten Powder: A neutral peach shade that highlights the complexion.

Blur Powder: A warm sand shade that blurs and enhances the complexion.

Contour: A warm bronze shade that creates natural dimension.

Blush: A warm copper marbled with rose gold pearl.

SHOP THIS POST