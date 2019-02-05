Home Beauty Marc Jacobs Beauty Steel(etto) 2019 Spring Collection
Marc Jacobs Beauty Steel(etto) 2019 Spring Collection

February 5, 2019

Hello gorgeous!

Welcome the new Marc Jacobs Beauty Steel(etto) 2019 Spring Collection. The new items just launched so keep on reading to discover more!

Introducing Steel(etto) Collection. Cool tones. Chic city. Epic eyes. Available now on MarcJacobsBeauty.com. Featuring Limited Edition Eye-Conic Multi- Finish Eye Palette in Steel(etto) and new shades of #Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Steel(etto) 2019 Spring Collection

Steel(etto) Eye-Conic Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $49.00

A plush eyeshadow palette in a reflective chrome compact, featuring seven shades in four fashion finishes-velvet, satin, silk, and lamé-to layer and dress your eyes.

  • Steel(etto) (820) – cool tones

Fineliner – Permanent – $24.00

Something so fine makes eyes look so big. Fineliner captures the ease and glide of award-winning Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in a revolutionary 2MM unbreakable tip. This transformative gel formula glides on precisely for flawless application, then sets in place for all-day wear.

  • (Grape)vine (30) Inky purple
  • (Fine)wine (28) Burgundy
  • (Pink)yswear (32) Pink
  • Steel(etto) (34) Blue-gray
  • (Dove)affair (36) Purple-gray

Enjoy more photos…

