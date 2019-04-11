Hello pretties!

A bit earlier for Summer 2019 I would say but I just spotted the new collection of Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows. It was just launched in a few European countries so I’d expect to see them soon wordlwide.

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at Bloomingdale’s Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Selfridges, Harrods

Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows for Summer 2019

YSL Sequin Crush Mono – New – $33.00 / £25.00

Sequin Crush is a bold and couture mono eyeshadow with glitter finish and brilliant color pigments. The rich color scheme is long lasting and contains high-concentration 3D glitter effect with shimmer and mother-of-pearl effect for the ultimate shine.

It is incredibly easy to apply with both fingertips or with the brush. When applied with fingertips, the color intensity is maximized. Perfect to use alone or with multiple colors. Sequin Crush is designed by Tom Pécheux, YSL international makeup director.

Shades:

1 Legendary Gold;

2 Louder Blue;

4 Empowered Silver;

5 Bold Blue;

7 Beat Black;

9 Amplified Silver;

Check out all the 10 shades of YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow….