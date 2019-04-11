Home Beauty Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows for Summer 2019
Beauty

Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows for Summer 2019

April 11, 2019

Hello pretties!

A bit earlier for Summer 2019 I would say but I just spotted the new collection of Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows. It was just launched in a few European countries so I’d expect to see them soon wordlwide.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – soon at Bloomingdale’s Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Selfridges, Harrods

Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadows for Summer 2019

YSL Sequin Crush Mono – New – $33.00 / £25.00

Sequin Crush is a bold and couture mono eyeshadow with glitter finish and brilliant color pigments. The rich color scheme is long lasting and contains high-concentration 3D glitter effect with shimmer and mother-of-pearl effect for the ultimate shine.

It is incredibly easy to apply with both fingertips or with the brush. When applied with fingertips, the color intensity is maximized. Perfect to use alone or with multiple colors. Sequin Crush is designed by Tom Pécheux, YSL international makeup director.

Shades:

  • 1 Legendary Gold;
  • 2 Louder Blue;
  • 3
  • 4 Empowered Silver;
  • 6
  • 5 Bold Blue;
  • 7 Beat Black;
  • 8
  • 9 Amplified Silver;
  • 10

Check out all the 10 shades of YSL Sequin Crush Mono Eyeshadow….

 

SHOP THE LATEST


0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Dior Pink Drop Addict Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

May 9, 2018

Essence Dark Romance Collection Holiday 2013

November 1, 2013

Chantecaille Holiday 2018 Collection

October 17, 2018

MAC Holiday 2016 Mariah Carey Collection Color Story

October 27, 2016

Deborah Relaunch 24 Ore Long Lasting Lip Pencil...

May 11, 2012

Dior Diorskin Nude Luminizer Rising Star 2019 Review,...

January 19, 2019

Origins Drink Up Sugars Lip Balm for Summer...

June 29, 2014

NARS Gifting Summer 2014 Collection

June 4, 2014

Artdeco Color Lip Shine for Fall 2013

September 15, 2013

Isadora China Nail Art Black Lacquer Collection Winter...

October 17, 2013

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.