Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow Palette for Summer 2019

April 11, 2019

Hello pretties!

Another launch another mini when it comes to Natasha Denona. This time we are welcoming the mini Bronze & Glow Duo which features a new shade but also a repromote one. This is the first mini from an upcoming Natasha Denona Collection so I’m looking forward to seeing the other two.

AVAILABILITY

U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish | soon at Selfridges

Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow Palette for Summer 2019

Mini Bronze & Glow – $19.00 / £16.00

This palette includes Natasha’s iconic Glow Extreme formula in Medium Nude from Diamond & Blush in Citrus with a brand new bronze shade. Glow Extreme is a multidimensional sparkling creamy powder highlight with a soft focus HD finish and a velvety-smooth texture. The blush has a silky and soft texture design to give your skin a natural look.

  • Glow Extreme
  • Blush

Enjoy swatches of Natasha Denona Mini Bronze & Glow Palette…

