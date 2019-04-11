Hello pretties!
Another launch another mini when it comes to Natasha Denona. This time we are welcoming the mini Bronze & Glow Duo which features a new shade but also a repromote one. This is the first mini from an upcoming Natasha Denona Collection so I’m looking forward to seeing the other two.
U.S. / UK Launch Date – Now at SEPHORA, Beautylish | soon at Selfridges
Natasha Denona Bronze & Glow Palette for Summer 2019
Mini Bronze & Glow – $19.00 / £16.00
This palette includes Natasha’s iconic Glow Extreme formula in Medium Nude from Diamond & Blush in Citrus with a brand new bronze shade. Glow Extreme is a multidimensional sparkling creamy powder highlight with a soft focus HD finish and a velvety-smooth texture. The blush has a silky and soft texture design to give your skin a natural look.
- Glow Extreme
- Blush
Enjoy swatches of Natasha Denona Mini Bronze & Glow Palette…