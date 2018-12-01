Hello beauties!

Three gorgeous, sparkling shades of Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance lipstick are making their entrance this season. This is a re-release for Holiday 2018 as a collector’s edition but they have the same quality as the others.

Check out the entire collection and swatches of this range of lipsticks on my previous posts. Don’t forget to check out my latest reviews of Pat McGrath products that I’ve been enjoying for the past few months.

Availability

U.S. & International – Now at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

Get your glitter on! Introducing BlitzTrance, Version: StarGlaze. The season’s most wanted BlitzTrance Lipstick in Flesh Fatale, Rebel Red, and Blitz Gold are turned up with a crystalline couture veil.

Flesh Fatale (Starglaze Finish)

(Starglaze Finish) Rebel Red (Starglaze Finish)

(Starglaze Finish) Blitz Gold (Starglaze Finish)

Get 10% off on your StarGlazes purchase by using code STAR10 until 12/1.

