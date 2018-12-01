Home Beauty Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018
Beauty

Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

December 1, 2018

Hello beauties!

Three gorgeous, sparkling shades of Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance lipstick are making their entrance this season. This is a re-release for Holiday 2018 as a collector’s edition but they have the same quality as the others.

Check out the entire collection and swatches of this range of lipsticks on my previous posts. Don’t forget to check out my latest reviews of Pat McGrath products that I’ve been enjoying for the past few months.

Availability

U.S. & International – Now at Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks Holiday 2018

Get your glitter on! Introducing BlitzTrance, Version: StarGlaze. The season’s most wanted BlitzTrance Lipstick in Flesh Fatale, Rebel Red, and Blitz Gold are turned up with a crystalline couture veil.

StarGlaze BlitzTrance Lipsticks – New – $38.00

  • Flesh Fatale (Starglaze Finish)
  • Rebel Red (Starglaze Finish)
  • Blitz Gold (Starglaze Finish)

Get 10% off on your StarGlazes purchase by using code STAR10 until 12/1.

SHOP THIS POST

Pin
Share
Tweet

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Deborah Milano Relaunch in Romania

November 1, 2015

Chanel 2017 Vitalumiere Aqua Fresh & Hydrating Cream...

March 14, 2017

ARTDECO Color Your Nails Collection for Summer 2010

May 12, 2010

Viktor&Rolf Bonbon Spring Summer Edition 2017

March 1, 2017

MAC Marcel Wanders 2 Collection for Spring 2012...

February 23, 2012

MustaeV Matt Eyeshadow Review, Swatches, Photos

November 26, 2015

MAC Hey, Sailor Collection for Summer 2012 –...

March 27, 2012

Shiseido Perfect Cleansing Oil for Fall 2014

August 3, 2014

Origins Fall 2013 Smarty Plants CC SPF 20...

August 2, 2013

MAC Summer 2017 Patentpolish

March 8, 2017

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin
Share
Tweet