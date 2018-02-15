Hello beauties!

NYX Love You So Mochi Collection for Spring 2018 is truly colorful and vibrant. The new eyeshadow and highlighter palettes where inspired by the famous Japanese rice cake dessert, Mochi. At the first glimpse they may seem like normal, vibrant and colorful palette, but you need to swatch them. Feeling their texture makes the difference. The shades have a marshmallow-y texture with a creamy gel consistency that melts effortlessly into the skin. You just need to feel it between your fingers. Along with the four new palettes, NYX Cosmetics also released a Powder Puff Lippie Collection. Read more for details and photos!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at ULTA

UK Launch Date – Now at Cultbeauty

Romania Launch Date – Now at NARS boutiques and soon @makeup-shop.ro

NYX Love You So Mochi Spring 2018 Collection

Explore a rainbow of color with our new Love You So Mochi Eyeshadow Palettes! Available in two gorgeous color combinations (pastels and peach-tones), both striking sets feature ten bouncy, silky-to-the-touch, eyeshadows in a range of matte and shimmer finishes. Spoiler alert: You are going to freak out when you feel these soft and pillowy shades for the first time—the marshmallow-like texture reminds us of our fave Japanese treat—mochi!

Electric Pastels – Shimmery Pastel w/ Pops of Color

– Sleek and Chic – Matte & Shimmers w/ Peach / Neutral Undertones

Swap out your standard illuminator for the duo chromatic glow of your dreams! Our Love You So Mochi Highlighting Palette comes in two color-kissed palettes that reflect light for a glossy-glow look at all angles. Each lightweight shade delivers incredible color and features the same soft and pillowy texture as our favorite Japanese treat—mochi!

Arcade Glam – cool tones

– cool tones Lit Life – warm tones

Pucker up and powder your pout! Featuring a pillowy cushion-applicator, our new Powder Puff Lippie Powder Lip Cream goes on mousse-y and sets to a powdery soft finish. Achieve a flush of color in eight vibrant shades—from warm peach to true red, and hot pink to cool plum—for an irresistible, just-kissed look.

Best Buds – Nude Rose

Cool Intentions – Light Brown w/ Pink Undertones

Group Love – True Red

Moody – Cool Toned Plum

Pop Quiz – Berry

Puppy Love – Warm Medium Peach

Squad Goals – Tea Rose Pink

Teenage Dream – Hot Pink

