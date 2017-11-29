Hello beauties!

MAC Jade Jagger Holiday 2017 Collection is a rock’n roll tribute of the British jewelry designer and yes that Jagger’s daughter. Former model, Jade Jagger collaborated with MAC Cosmetics for an eight piece makeup collection which launches next month. The jewelry inspired packaging reveals products that fall under MAC’s Mineralize category. MAC junkies know that Mineralize family offers lightweight formulas enriched with Jojoba oils that makes the powders feel so creamy.

Availability

UK Launch Date – 14 December 2017 exclusively at Harvey Nichols

MAC Jade Jagger Holiday 2017 Collection

Burning Nights Mineralize Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $46.00

Nano Nude – soft beige

– soft beige Suede – mid-tone brown

– mid-tone brown Space – dark, olive brown

– dark, olive brown Jungle Green – dark green

Golden Shine Mineralize Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $46.00

Champagne – soft champagne gold

– soft champagne gold Rose – rose gold hue

– rose gold hue Golden – bright copper

– bright copper Brown – deep, reddish brown

Mineralize Blush – Limited Edition – $28.00

Moon Shimmer – soft peach with brown

– soft peach with brown Perfect Bronze – rose with brown

Mineralize Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $33.00 (Exclusive to this collaboration)

Satin Shimmer – deep brown with gold pearl flecks

Mineralize Rich Lipstick – Limited Edition – $25.00