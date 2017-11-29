Hello beauties!
MAC Jade Jagger Holiday 2017 Collection is a rock’n roll tribute of the British jewelry designer and yes that Jagger’s daughter. Former model, Jade Jagger collaborated with MAC Cosmetics for an eight piece makeup collection which launches next month. The jewelry inspired packaging reveals products that fall under MAC’s Mineralize category. MAC junkies know that Mineralize family offers lightweight formulas enriched with Jojoba oils that makes the powders feel so creamy.
Availability
UK Launch Date – 14 December 2017 exclusively at Harvey Nichols
MAC Jade Jagger Holiday 2017 Collection
Burning Nights Mineralize Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $46.00
- Nano Nude – soft beige
- Suede – mid-tone brown
- Space – dark, olive brown
- Jungle Green – dark green
Golden Shine Mineralize Eyeshadow Quad – Limited Edition – $46.00
- Champagne – soft champagne gold
- Rose – rose gold hue
- Golden – bright copper
- Brown – deep, reddish brown
Mineralize Blush – Limited Edition – $28.00
- Moon Shimmer – soft peach with brown
- Perfect Bronze – rose with brown
Mineralize Skinfinish – Limited Edition – $33.00 (Exclusive to this collaboration)
- Satin Shimmer – deep brown with gold pearl flecks
Mineralize Rich Lipstick – Limited Edition – $25.00
- Opal Beach – soft, pink nude
- Sunset Pearl – mid-tone, rosy brown
- Rolling Red – pinkish red